Smart Manufacturing For The Future-Lithium Battery Diaphragm Production Line Equipment of LTD Intelligent Equipment

DONGGUAN, DONGGUAN, CHINA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recently, in the LTD Intelligent Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park, groups of equipment are being loaded precisely. With the completion of the last quality inspection seal,it marks that the lithium battery diaphragm production line equipment, a new engine of the new energy industry chain, has officially set off to the Yunnan customer production base!After days and nights of craftsmanship, each set of equipment has undergone rigorous process testing in the shipping area, with great craftsmanship and quality witnessed in person.Delivered on schedule. At the same time, engineers will go to the site for commissioning and installation, docking technology and usage methods, etc., to fully guarantee the production and use of customers.As heavy transport vehicles slowly drive out of the park, these smart production lines equipped with diaphragm coating technology will cross mountains and rivers to bring efficiency and reliability to Yunnan customers!LTD Intelligent Equipment is committed to providing the best grinding automation solutions to global customers.In addition to continuously improving research and development in sand mill technology and launching innovative products, it has also expanded and established a dispersion tank processing workshop to improve the production line and help the development of the industry.Recently, in order to fully meet the growing demand for orders, the company rented another factory and ordered a batch of new equipment. The new workshop is temporarily named the canning workshop, and the processing and assembly of cans will be completed here.The company has been committed to the research and development and manufacturing of wet grinding and dispersing equipment in the chemical industry, and its technology has reached the advanced level of domestic peers. The sand mill series products developed and produced by the company have been widely used in lithium iron phosphate, lithium iron manganese phosphate, ceramic diaphragm, paint, ink, pesticide suspension, inkjet ink, printing paste, new nanomaterials, graphene and other industries, and exported to the United States, Brazil, South Korea, South Africa, Vietnam, Malaysia, India, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Iran, Russia, Nepal, and other countries and Taiwan, China. Customers at home and abroad are welcome to visit the factory for negotiations and cooperation.About LTD Intelligent Equipment Co,Ltd.LTD Intelligent Equipment Co,Ltd.,founded in 1998,has been committed to the development andmanufacturing of wet grinding and mixing equipment in the chemical industry.The technology has reached the advanced level of domestic peers.

