Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit by PepsiCo Design and Innovation Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit

PepsiCo Design and Innovation's Innovative Packaging Design for Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Recognized with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly respected A' Design Award has announced PepsiCo Design and Innovation as a winner in the Packaging Design category for their exceptional work titled "Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the A' Design Award within the packaging design industry, celebrating innovative and outstanding designs that push the boundaries of creativity and functionality. The Silver A' Design Award is a testament to PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to excellence in packaging design.The award-winning packaging design for Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit showcases the importance of innovative packaging solutions in the food and beverage industry. This recognition not only validates the creativity and expertise of PepsiCo Design and Innovation but also demonstrates the value of investing in cutting-edge packaging design to enhance product appeal and consumer engagement. The Silver A' Design Award serves as an inspiration for the packaging industry to continue pushing the boundaries of design and delivering exceptional solutions that resonate with consumers.The Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit packaging design stands out for its unique fusion of iconic Doritos branding with the sophistication of a spirit bottle. The sleek, black bottle features the distinctive Doritos logo and a vibrant, eye-catching illustration of nacho cheese chips, creating an instant visual connection to the beloved snack. The packaging successfully communicates the innovative nature of the product, enticing consumers to explore this unconventional flavor combination. The design's attention to detail, from the custom label to the premium bottle shape, reflects PepsiCo Design and Innovation's commitment to creating memorable and impactful packaging experiences.Winning the Silver A' Design Award in Packaging Design opens up new opportunities for PepsiCo Design and Innovation to showcase their expertise and influence in the industry. This recognition serves as a catalyst for further innovation, inspiring the team to continue exploring groundbreaking packaging concepts that capture the attention of consumers and set new standards in the field. The award also reinforces PepsiCo Design and Innovation's position as a leader in packaging design, strengthening their reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions that elevate brand experiences.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit packaging design at:About PepsiCo Design & InnovationPepsiCo is one of the world's leading food and beverage companies with over $65 billion in net revenue in 2012 and a global portfolio of diverse and beloved brands. PepsiCo Design & Innovation plays a crucial role in the company's success, driving the creation of innovative packaging solutions that enhance brand recognition, consumer engagement, and product appeal. With a focus on creativity, functionality, and sustainability, PepsiCo Design & Innovation consistently delivers packaging designs that set new standards in the industry and contribute to the growth and success of PepsiCo's extensive product portfolio.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and pushing the boundaries of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry specialists, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. The Silver A' Design Award celebrates designs that incorporate original innovations, showcase technical expertise, and make a positive impact on everyday life, serving as an inspiration for the design community to strive for excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award has been celebrating exceptional designs for over a decade, with a mission to create a better world through the power of good design. The competition welcomes entries from designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide, providing a platform to showcase their creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award is committed to advancing society by highlighting pioneering designs that positively impact the global community, inspiring future innovations and driving the cycle of progress. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

