Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach $6.42 Billion by 2029 with 10.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size And Growth?

There has been a substantial expansion in the boiler water treatment chemicals market in the past few years. The market size is projected to escalate from $3.88 billion in 2024 to $4.26 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The historical growth of this market can be linked to the influences of urbanization, the needs of the food & beverage industry, the growth of refineries, an emphasis on industrial safety, and concerns over water conservation.

The market size of boiler water treatment chemicals is anticipated to undergo quick expansion in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $6.42 billion in 2029 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This expected growth during the forecast period is linked to the focus on environmentally friendly practices, growth in global manufacturing, increased industrial activities, and power generation expansion, coupled with soaring energy demand. Notable trends for the forecast period consist of cutting down maintenance costs and power generation expansion.

Download a free sample of the boiler water treatment chemicals market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8254&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

The anticipated surge in the need for power production is set to fuel the expansion of the boiler water treatment chemicals market. The term 'power generation installations' denotes an industry-grade construction that generates electricity utilizing primary energy and one or more generator devices to convert mechanical energy into electrical energy. Chemical water treatment plays a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency of power generation within power plants, and it is vital for maintaining the consistent operation of thermal equipment. For example, the Hydropower Status Report, released by the International Hydropower Association, a non-profit international organization based in the UK, outlined that by the end of 2021, the global hydropower sector saw an overall increase by 1.9% in installed hydroelectric capacity, reaching 1,360 GW compared to 2020. Meanwhile, the pumped storage capacity grew by 3.3%, hitting 165 GW in 2021. This suggests that the demand for power production is continually rising. Therefore, it propels the growth of the boiler water treatment chemicals market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals include:

• Ecolab Inc.

• Suez SA

• Kemira Oyj

• Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

• Solenis LLC

• Arkema SA

• BASF SE

• ChemTreat Inc.

• Thermax Limited

• Dow Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

Technological advancements are signifying a notable trend in the boiler water treatment chemicals industry. Highly advanced chemicals, scientifically crafted, serve a significant purpose in proactively managing problems linked with water usage, which includes issues like scaling, metallic corrosion, boiler water overflow, and sludge deposits. Major industry players prioritize technological evolution to maintain their standing in the market. For instance, Thermax Ltd. - an Indian technology firm - introduced a new range of boiler water treatment chemicals known as Maxtreat in December 2023. The new launch aims to increase the efficiency and lifespan of boiler systems. Pivotal in catering to the rising demand for efficient water treatment solutions from multiple industries, particularly power generation and manufacturing, Maxtreat works towards enhancing boiler operations by reducing scaling and corrosion, thus avoiding system breakdowns and curbing maintenance expenses. The launch epitomizes Thermax's dedication to augmenting its offerings in the boiler water treatment chemicals market.

How Is The Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmented?

The boiler water treatment chemicalsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Coagulants And Flocculants, Biocide And Disinfectant, Defoamer And Defoaming Agent, PH And Adjuster And Softener, Scale And Corrosion Inhibitor, Other Products

2) By Application: Basic Chemicals, Blended Or Specialty Chemicals

3) By End-User Industry: Power Generation, Steel And Metal Industry, Oil Refinery, Chemical And Petrochemical, Textile And Dye Industry, Sugar Mill, Food And Beverage, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Coagulants And Flocculants: Organic Coagulants, Inorganic Coagulants

2) By Biocide And Disinfectant: Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides

3) By Defoamer And Defoaming Agent: Silicone-Based Defoamers, Non-Silicone Defoamers

4) By PH Adjuster And Softener: PH Adjusters, Water Softening Agents

5) By Scale And Corrosion Inhibitor: Scale Inhibitors, Corrosion Inhibitors

6) By Other Products: Specialty Chemicals, Cleaning Agents

View the full boiler water treatment chemicals market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/boiler-water-treatment-chemicals-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific held the dominant share in the boiler water treatment chemicals market and is projected to continue growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The report on the boiler water treatment chemicals market also includes other regions like Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Water Borne Coatings Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-borne-coatings-global-market-report

Water Heaters Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-heaters-global-market-report

Water Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.