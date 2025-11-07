Biocides Market to Reach $18.41 Billion by 2029 with 7.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Biocides Market Size And Growth?

The size of the biocides market has been consistently expanding in recent times. It is projected to inflate from $12.99 billion in 2024 to $13.56 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth observed in the past years can be ascribed to factors such as an increasing population and urbanization, expansion in the healthcare industry, a heightened consciousness about hygiene, growing worries about the standard of water, strict laws regulating preservatives, and proactive steps in the field of agriculture.

The biocides market is set for a significant surge in its size in the coming years, with projections indicating a growth to $18.41 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The predicted spurt during the forecast period can be associated with several factors such as the creation of bio-based biocides, acceleration in oil and gas exploration, increased usage in wood preservation, heightened consumer awareness, emphasis on antimicrobial textiles, and expansion in personal care products. The period also highlights prevailing trends like amplified usage in water treatment, innovative strides in microbial control, implementation of biosecurity practices in agriculture, a climb in antifouling solutions, and the emergence of new methodologies in biocide delivery.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Biocides Market?

The surge in the application of antimicrobial protection across various industries is driving the growth of the biocide market. This refers to a compound capable of diminishing or preventing the activity of microorganisms like bacteria and mold. Biocides are extensively utilized in multitude industries including agrochemicals, food & beverages, water treatment, paints & coatings, cosmetics & personal care, oil & gas, and pulp & paper due to their antimicrobial, disinfectant, and preservative properties. They are crucial in hospitals and other healthcare facilities to prevent and control the distribution of infectious diseases. For example, in March 2024, up to three $600,000 awards for the fiscal year 2024 and up to five $1,000,000 awards for the fiscal year 2025 were announced by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) as cooperative agreements, as part of the continuous endeavors by FDA to collect antimicrobial usage data in animals. Hence, the escalating use of antimicrobial protection in end-user industries is fueling the expansion of the biocides market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Biocides Market?

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Biocides Market?

In the animal and biocides sector, major enterprises are concentrating their efforts on the creation of original, advanced products like ENTAZIA, aiming to serve rice farmers by shielding their yields and augmenting their crop production. ENTAZIA is a versatile biocide that can combat a multitude of plant diseases, including rice leaf blight, and is highly selective, thus it only targets harmful organisms and leaves beneficial ones alone. For example, FMC Corporation, a chemical manufacturing entity based in the USA, unveiled its novel biocide, ENTAZIA, in India in August 2023 to address the issue of rice leaf blight. This new-age biocide, ENTAZIA, has a unique active ingredient called fluopicolide which gives it broad-spectrum effectiveness, high selectivity, systemic influence, and a reduced ecological footprint. In essence, ENTAZIA is a potent and efficient biocide that can assist rice farmers in safeguarding their crops and enhancing their yields.

How Is The Biocides Market Segmented?

The biocidesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Oxidizing Biocides, Non-Oxidizing Biocides

2) By Grade: Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Or Technical Grade

3) By End User: Agrochemicals, Food And Beverages, Water Treatment, Paints And Coatings, Wood Preservatives, Cleaning Agents, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Oxidizing Biocides: Chlorine Compounds, Bromine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Ozone

2) By Non-Oxidizing Biocides: Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (Quats), Phenolic Compounds, Isothiazolinones, Alcohols, Others (Carbamates, Glycols)

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Biocides Market?

In 2024, the biocides market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The regions examined in this market report include not only Asia-Pacific, but also Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

