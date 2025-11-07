The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Plastic Resins Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

Expected to grow to $984.38 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Plastic Resins Market From 2024 To 2029?

The growth pattern of the plastic resins market has been consistently positive in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $742.85 billion in 2024 to $765.29 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. This upward trajectory during the historic period can be ascribed to several factors such as the surge in plastics and polymer sectors, expansion in manufacturing and injection molding fields, a rising demand for flexible and lightweight materials, the creation of high-performance resins, and an increase in automotive and transportation applications.

The market size for plastic resins is poised to witness robust growth in the coming years, expanding up to $984.38 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This surge over the projected period can be ascribed to various factors such as the introduction of sustainable and eco-friendly resin formulations, the rise in manufacturing of electric vehicles, customized resin solutions catering to specific uses, the demand for resins that can withstand high temperatures and chemicals, and growth in the fields of 3D printing and additive manufacturing. Key trends forecasted for this period encompass bio-based and biodegradable plastic resins, reinforced plastic materials and nanocomposites, compliance with resin safety regulations, innovative ""smart"" resins for self-healing and shape-memory applications, and the adoption of circular economy strategies in resin production.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Plastic Resins Market?

The plastic resins market is being propelled by the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and aviation sectors. These lightweight materials have proven to deliver high performance, matching the safety and durability offered by aluminum and steel, while also reducing the weight and carbon dioxide emissions in cars and planes. Plastic resins, a composite mix, are rotationally molded to produce strong, flexible items that can mimic the look of stone and metal materials at a significantly lower cost and weight. They are utilized in the manufacture of various automotive and aviation parts, such as door panels, flooring, and engine parts. For instance, in March 2023, Jamco Corporation, a Japanese company specializing in aircraft engines and engine parts, showcased its Venture Premium Class Seat. This seat, designed with a focus on sustainability, reduces operational costs for airlines. It is crafted with a considerable quantity of recycled material, lighter than conventional seats, easy to install, and requires minimal maintenance. Therefore, the escalating demand for lightweight materials in the automotive and aviation sectors fuels the expansion of the plastic resins market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Plastic Resins Market?

Major players in the Plastic Resins include:

• BASF SE

• Saudi Basic Industries Corporation.

• Dow Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Arkema S.A.

• Celanese Corporation

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

• Lotte Chemical Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Plastic Resins Market?

The plastic resins market is being shaped by the emergence of recycled plastic resins. Firms in this market are channeling their focus towards the creation of recycled plastic resins in an effort to assist their clientele in crafting sustainable products, thereby enlarging their market dominance. An illustrative case is the NOVA Chemicals Corporation, based in Canada and known for its production of polyethylene resins, which publicized the launch of its new mechanically recycled polyethylene resin, EX-PCR-NC4, in October 2022. Through the integration of this product, both converters and brand owners can achieve their sustainability targets without adversely impacting packaging efficiency in areas such as shrink, e-commerce, heavy-duty sacks, and protective packaging.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Plastic Resins Market Segments

The plastic resinsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Crystalline, Non-Crystalline, Engineering Plastic, Super Engineering Plastic

2) By Resin Type: Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonate, Polystyrene, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Polybutylene Terephthalate

3) By Application: Packaging, Automotive, Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Logistics, Textiles And Clothing, Furniture And Bedding, Medical Device

Subsegments:

1) By Crystalline: Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyamide (Nylon), Polyoxymethylene (POM)

2) By Non-Crystalline: Polystyrene (PS), Poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polycarbonate (PC)

3) By Engineering Plastic: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polyamide (Nylon), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO)

4) By Super Engineering Plastic: Polysulfone (PSU), Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), Polyetherimide (PEI), Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)

Which Regions Are Dominating The Plastic Resins Market Landscape?

In 2024, the plastic resins market was dominated by Asia-Pacific. This region is also projected to witness the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report on the plastic resin market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

