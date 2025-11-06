DHS Delivers Historic Start to Border Crossings For FY 2026

Trump Administration Achieves Lowest October Crossings in CBP History, Sixth Consecutive Month of Zero USBP releases

WASHINGTON — Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the Department of Homeland Security — through U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) — continues to deliver the most secure border in American history.

Preliminary data for October, the first month of Fiscal Year 2026, shows record-low encounters, sustained control across all sectors, and the sixth straight month of zero releases by the U.S. Border Patrol.

"History made: the lowest border crossings in October history and the sixth straight month of ZERO releases. This is the most secure border ever,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Thank you, President Trump and our brave DHS law enforcement. You make America proud!”

“Our mission is simple: secure the border and safeguard this nation,” said CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “And that’s exactly what we are doing. No excuses. No politics. Just results delivered by the most dedicated law-enforcement professionals in the country. We’re not easing up — we’re pushing even harder.”

Standout Stats

Lowest October in CBP History 30,561 total encounters nationwide — the lowest start to a fiscal year ever recorded by CBP. 29% lower than the previous record low (43,010 in October FY2012). 79% lower than October 2024.

30,561 total encounters nationwide — the lowest start to a fiscal year ever recorded by CBP. Six Straight Months of Zero Releases For the sixth consecutive month, U.S. Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into the United States. Every individual apprehended was processed according to law — a milestone unmatched in modern border history.

For the sixth consecutive month, U.S. Border Patrol released zero illegal aliens into the United States. Every individual apprehended was processed according to law — a milestone unmatched in modern border history. Nine Months Under President Trump Sees Less Encounters Then One Month Under Biden Since January 21 through the end of October, there have been 106,134 total enforcement encounters along the Southwest Border — less than the Biden Administration’s monthly average of 155,485 encounters.

Since January 21 through the end of October, there have been 106,134 total enforcement encounters along the Southwest Border — less than the Biden Administration’s monthly average of 155,485 encounters. Daily Average Apprehensions on the Southwest Border 258 per day — less than 11 per hour. 95% lower than the daily average under the last administration (5,110/day, Feb 2021–Dec 2024). In October 2024, 312 aliens were apprehended every four hours — today, that’s one day’s worth of apprehensions.

258 per day — less than 11 per hour. Historic Control and Consistency USBP nationwide apprehensions have averaged under 10,000 per month since President Trump took office — a level of sustained deterrence not seen in modern times. This October: 9,845 apprehensions , 62% below the previous October low (26,039 in FY2018).

USBP nationwide apprehensions have averaged under 10,000 per month since President Trump took office — a level of sustained deterrence not seen in modern times.

Final numbers will be released in the following weeks.

# # #