DHS Sets the Record Straight on Misleading Video, Leaving Out Key Facts Including that the Woman Arrested Repeatedly Stabbed Her Coworker with Scissors

Emergency Medical Personnel on the scene found no legitimate medical episode

WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is setting the record straight on a misleading viral video from Massachusetts of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest of Juliana Milena Ojeda-Montoya, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador who in August repeatedly stabbed her coworker with scissors and then threw a trash can at her victim.

On November 6, 2025, ICE conducted a targeted operation to arrest Ojeda-Montoya, a criminal illegal alien who entered the country under the Biden administration. During ICE's targeted vehicle stop of Ojeda-Montoya, her child and husband were in the car. The child was seated in the lap of the mother in the front seat of the car—recklessly endangering the child. The child was not in the safety of a car seat.

Juliana Milena Ojeda-Montoya

Officers informed Ojeda-Montoya they had a warrant for her arrest and requested she give the child to her husband, Carlos Zapata Rivera. She refused until the moment her husband purported to have a medical episode. Her husband, also an illegal alien from Ecuador, refused medical help and displayed absolutely no signs of medical concerns just moments later. ICE called 911 but the illegal alien refused any medical care.

Despite ICE law enforcement officers’ several attempts to deescalate the situation and repeated requests that the father take custody of the child, both parents stated they were willing to put the child into state custody. Once Zapata Rivera realized he would be arrested for immigration violations if he did not agree to take custody of the child, he suddenly decided to be a good father and left with the child.

During the arrest, Ojeda-Montoya resisted, and a crowd of agitators formed. Some of these agitators began shouting obscenities, death threats, and antisemitic remarks at officers including:

"You probably support Israel too...you look like a Jew... I bet you are a f***ing Jew.”

“I'm going to remember those eyes...I'm going to find you... I'm going to come for you... I know you probably have kids... We're going to kill you and your kids... I am going to shoot all of you.”

“Once again, the media ran with a FALSE narrative about our brave ICE law enforcement officers. As usual, here’s the REAL story: ICE targeted a known criminal who repeatedly stabbed her coworker,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Medical personnel found there was no legitimate medical emergency. He was even caught on video on his feet and coherent moments later. Our law enforcement officers requested the father take custody of the child, but he refused. He quickly decided to leave with the child once he realized if he didn’t take custody ICE would arrest him for an immigration violation.”

On February 22, 2023, the U.S. Border Patrol arrested Ojeda-Montoya after she illegally entered the United States near Lukeville, Arizona. She was later released into our communities under the Biden administration in March of the same year. Ojeda-Montoya was transported to Cumberland County Jail in Scarborough, Maine and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Zapata Rivera entered the United States illegally on February 22, 2023, and was released by the Biden administration.