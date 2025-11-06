Kern Magazine Set to Launch in January 2026

Kern Magazine shines a spotlight on life in Kern County, bringing stories that reflect the people, businesses, arts, and culture that shape our community.

BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new digital-first publication is set to brighten Kern County’s media landscape. Kern Magazine officially launches Jan. 1, 2026, offering a fresh take on local storytelling that celebrates the people, businesses, and culture shaping the heart of California.

Founded and published in Bakersfield, Kern Magazine blends lifestyle, arts, and community coverage into one connected platform. From small-town spotlights to regional arts and agriculture, every story captures the real spirit of Kern County, its creativity, its resilience, and its unmistakable grit.

“Our goal isn’t to reinvent who we are, it’s to embrace it,” says Kathleen Hokit, founder and publisher. “Kern County has deep roots and a proud history of hard work, innovation, and artistry. Kern Magazine is here to honor that, to celebrate our Kern grit, and to tell the stories that remind us where we come from and where we’re headed.”

Kern Magazine pairs thoughtful storytelling with a lively, relatable voice. The magazine will collaborate with local creatives and business owners to highlight Kern County’s economy, artistry, and shared sense of place, amplifying the stories that connect this diverse and hardworking region.

“From the mountains to the valley floor, every part of Kern has a story worth sharing,” Hokit adds. “We’ll also explore the edges of Kern, those nearby destinations that make for an easy drive, and feature what we like to call Kern nomads who’ve built new lives elsewhere but still carry home with them. Their stories remind us that the Kern spirit travels wherever they go.”

For more information or partnership opportunities, contact publisher@kernmagazine.com.

About Kern Magazine

Kern Magazine is a digital-first lifestyle publication dedicated to shining a spotlight on life in Kern County. Covering arts, business, agriculture, and community culture, it celebrates the people and stories that drive the heartbeat of Kern.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.