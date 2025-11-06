Marcella Casto Sentenced to 26 Years for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

November 5, 2025

(Palmer, AK) â€“Yesterday, Palmer Superior Court Judge Jonathan Woodman sentenced 43-year-old Marcella Castoe to serve 26.25 years of incarceration after being convicted of two consolidated counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the First Degree.

Additionally, Castoe will have additional suspended time and a 15-year probationary term following incarceration. Castoe will have to register as a sex offender for life. Castoe originally pleaded guilty in May 2025 and admitted to a vulnerable victim aggravator.

Castoe was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement consolidating her charges. Castoe’s convictions stemmed from multiple incidents of sexual abuse of two minors from 2016 to 2019.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Wininger-Howard prosecuted this case. The case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers.

