John Binks Selected as 2026 CES Innovation Awards Judge

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- John Binks , Senior Director of Business Development at Titan Technologies and award-winning author of the Bots & Bosses book series, has been selected to serve as a 2026 CES Innovation Awards Judge, one of the most distinguished honors in global technology evaluation.Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards celebrate outstanding design and engineering in technology worldwide. Judges are chosen based on deep expertise, cross-disciplinary leadership, and a demonstrated commitment to advancing innovation responsibly.“Being selected as a CES Innovation Awards Judge is both an honor and a responsibility,” said John Binks. “CES represents the heartbeat of innovation, where ideas transform into impact. I look forward to evaluating groundbreaking technologies that reflect both human creativity and ethical progress.”In his role at Titan Technologies, Binks leads federal digital transformation initiatives, bridging the gap between artificial intelligence, mission delivery, and public trust. A former senior technology leader at FEMA, he has spent his career driving scalable solutions that strengthen national resilience and foster collaboration between government and industry.Outside his professional role, Binks is a best-selling author and speaker, known for making complex AI concepts relatable through his Bots & Bosses book series. His latest titles explore the intersection of artificial intelligence, ethics, and public service, making him a respected thought leader across both the government and commercial innovation sectors.The CES 2026 will take place from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada, recognizing the most forward-thinking technology from around the world. Judges will review entries across more than 36 categories, from AI and robotics to sustainability and digital health. CES 2026 is expected to have approximately 150,000 attendees and 4,100 exhibitors. CES 2026 is closed to the public, and is only open to Industry, Government, media, and Academia.For more information about CES and the Innovation Awards program, visit www.ces.tech About John BinksJohn Binks is a respected technologist, author, and senior business executive recognized for advancing AI-driven innovation within the public sector. As Senior Director of Business Development at Titan Technologies, he partners with federal agencies to align emerging technologies with mission outcomes. He is also an award-winning author, keynote speaker, and podcast host, exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping leadership, management, and modern society.

