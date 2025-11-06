Submit Release
Meteora Capital to Speak on KBW FinTech Conference Panel on SPACs

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meteora Capital, an alternative investment firm led by Vik Mittal, announced that Henry Rogano, Senior Investment Analyst at Meteora Capital, will join a panel at the KBW FinTech Conference in Hudson Yards on Thursday, November 13th. The panel, “SPAC Confidential: Behind the Scenes of the SPAC Resurgence in 2025,” will explore trends, opportunities, and the evolving landscape of SPACs.

Moderated by Peter Wirth, Chairman of Investment Banking at KBW, the session will feature Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO of CoinShares; Amanda Abrams, CEO of Cohen Circle; and Alysa Craig, Head of SPAC Investment Banking at Stifel. Henry will provide Meteora Capital’s perspective on SPAC market dynamics, deal activity, and strategic considerations for investors.

The KBW FinTech Conference, held November 11–13, gathers leading financial technology and FIG-focused companies to discuss emerging trends shaping the sector.

About Meteora Capital
Meteora Capital is a dynamic, event-driven investment firm. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with a satellite office in New York, the firm manages over $500 million across fund and managed account structures, prioritizing downside protection and uncorrelated alpha generation.

Media Contact:

Kevin Gahwyler
Meteora Capital LLC
