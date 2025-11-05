RIDOH Launches 'Rhode Island Responsible' to Promote Lower-Risk Cannabis Practices

RHODE ISLAND, November 5 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) today announced the launch of Rhode Island Responsible, a public health campaign aimed at providing evidence-based information and practical resources that promote cannabis prevention among youth, pregnant individuals, and drivers and responsible use across the state.

As cannabis use becomes more widespread, RIDOH and its partners are working to ensure that adults ages 21 and older, healthcare professionals, caregivers, educators, and families have access to clear, accurate, and culturally inclusive cannabis information.

"Legalization does not mean that cannabis use is without risk," said Director of Health Jerry Larkin, MD. "We're sharing these educational materials to help Rhode Islanders understand the potential health risks associated with cannabis. By increasing this awareness, we hope to support prevention and reduce potential harms, especially among youth, pregnant individuals, and those with underlying behavioral health conditions."

Recent data show that the number of Rhode Islanders ages 18 and older reporting current cannabis use has nearly doubled since 2017, topping out at almost 20 percent of all adults and coming in above the national average of about 16 percent. And while current cannabis use by Rhode Island high school students has decreased since 2011, nearly one in three students reported trying it at least once.

Rhode Island Responsible features a dedicated website with comprehensive fact sheets and social media content addressing key public health concerns, including the brain impacts of early cannabis use, the risks associated with driving under the influence of cannabis, the effects of cannabis use during pregnancy and breastfeeding, and the importance of safe storage to avoid accidental ingestion and poisoning by others, particularly children and pets.

All of the materials are available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and are ready to be shared, downloaded, and printed at health.ri.gov/ri-responsible. Additional materials will be created to help Rhode Islanders make the healthiest choices for themselves and their families.

Rhode Island Responsible was developed through comprehensive research with people who use cannabis and clinical experts, and complements RIDOH's existing cannabis education resources. RIDOH also hosts a Cannabis Safety webpage at health.ri.gov/cannabis that offers valuable information on lower-risk usage, health considerations, and community resources for people who are at a higher risk for poor health outcomes from cannabis use. The page also includes a Cannabis Use Data Hub that features statistics on adult and youth cannabis use and cannabis-related emergency department visits. The latter is part of a suite of substance use data hubs that focus on opioid, stimulant, and excessive alcohol use. The data hub utilizes the RIDOH-administered Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System Survey and Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which help collect information on health risk behaviors and other topics.

These campaign efforts align with the 2022 Rhode Island Cannabis Act, which requires the state to carry out activities such as substance use disorder prevention for youth and adults, education and public awareness campaigns, treatment and recovery support services, and public health monitoring, research, and data collection.

Rhode Island Responsible is intended to accompany the cannabis-related efforts underway at fellow State agencies like the Rhode Island Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities & Hospitals (BHDDH). The Prevention Unit at BHDDH works with the state's Regional Prevention Task Forces at the community level to prevent and reduce the use of cannabis among some of Rhode Island's most vulnerable populations, including children and young adults.

As the single State authority for substance use, BHDDH further supports statewide education, implementation, and prevention efforts on safe cannabis storage and unintentional poisonings, and funds portions of Rhode Island Responsible, including advertisements focused on pregnant and parenting individuals.

BHDDH also helps monitor substance-use issues by administering the Rhode Island Student Survey and Rhode Island Young Adult Survey, offering support to students at more than 70 middle and high schools through the Rhode Island Student Assistance Program (RISAS), and funding free lock bags for storing cannabis products to help prevent accidental youth poisonings. Those interested in obtaining a free lock bag can contact the Rhode Island Regional Prevention Coalitions at tinyurl.com/3x7dkc5r and have one sent directly to their home.

Rhode Island also offers a variety of behavioral health resources and services for people experiencing substance use conditions, including those with cannabis use disorder. If you or someone you know is looking for help quitting or reducing their cannabis use, please consider contacting the following resources:

- 988 Lifeline and BH Link – These resources aim to ensure all Rhode Island adults experiencing mental health or substance use crises receive the services they need as quickly as possible, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call or text 988 or connect with a trained crisis counselor at 988lifeline.org/chat. The BH Link Triage Center, located at 975 Waterman Ave., East Providence, is a 24/7 community-based, walk-in/drop-off facility where people can connect with immediate, stabilizing emergency behavioral health services, and long-term care and recovery supports.

- Kids' Link RI – A collaboration of Gateway Healthcare, Lifespan, Hasbro Children's Hospital, and Bradley Hospital, the Kids' Link Hotline (1-855-543-5465) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help triage children and youth who need behavioral health services and refer them to treatment providers.

- The Seven Challenges – This is a comprehensive counseling program designed to help youth and young adults ages 12 to 25. The outpatient program is currently offered at schools, homes, community health sites, outpatient sites, and group homes. Visit bhddh.ri.gov/sevenchallenges for more information.