HeliNY Earns Prestigious TOPS Certification for Excellence in Helicopter Tour Safety

HeliNY - helicopter sightseeing, charter, and medical transport services

Recognition from the Tour Operators Program of Safety underscores HeliNY's aviation safety and operational excellence leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeliNY, New York City's premier provider of helicopter sightseeing, charter, and medical transport services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded certification from the Tour Operators Program of Safety (TOPS)—the nation's most respected safety accreditation program for helicopter tour operators.This distinction marks a significant milestone in HeliNY's commitment to safety, pilot training, and operational integrity. HeliNY is the sole helicopter operator in the New York metropolitan region holding this elite certification.TOPS is an independent nonprofit organization that sets the gold standard for air tour safety—surpassing even FAA requirements. Earning the designation requires compliance with a comprehensive set of safety benchmarks covering pilot qualifications, maintenance programs, risk management systems, and overall safety culture. Certified operators must also undergo annual third-party audits to ensure full compliance and continuous improvement.“We congratulate HeliNY for passing our stringent air tour certification process and becoming a member operator,” said Christopher Young, Executive Director at the Tour Operators Program of Safety (TOPS). “All of our member operators voluntarily hold themselves to a much higher safety standard than other industry operators, and we are thrilled to welcome HeliNY into this organization.”"Being recognized by TOPS is a tremendous honor," said Paul Blodgett, CEO of HeliNY. "It reinforces our belief that unforgettable experiences start with uncompromising safety. As the largest sightseeing helicopter operator in the New York metro area, maintaining the highest levels of safety training and oversight is not just our responsibility—it's our identity."Since 1994, HeliNY has served the New York City metro area with a state-of-the-art fleet of Bell helicopters, operating from two key departure points: the Downtown Manhattan Heliport and Linden Municipal Airport in New Jersey. With over 80,000 collective pilot hours and 78,000 passengers flown annually, HeliNY has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted names in urban air tourism.The achievement of TOPS Certification provides an additional layer of confidence for passengers who choose HeliNY for sightseeing tours, private charters, regional getaways, or medical transportation—knowing their experience meets the industry's highest safety and operational standards.Key Standards Required for TOPS Certification- Annual independent safety audits- Implementation of proactive Safety Management Systems (SMS)- Pilot training and maintenance programs that exceed federal regulations- Transparent reporting and continuous safety enhancementTo learn more about the Tour Operators Program of Safety, visit topssafety.org About HeliNYFounded in 1994, HeliNY (Helicopter Flight Services, Inc.) is the largest sightseeing helicopter operator in the New York metropolitan region. The company provides world-class sightseeing tours, private charters, and medical transport services from Manhattan and New Jersey. Known for its modern Bell 407 fleet, experienced pilots, and exceptional service, HeliNY delivers a range of unforgettable flight experiences—from scenic skyline tours to luxurious regional escapes. Learn more at heliny.com About TOPSThe Tour Operators Program of Safety (TOPS) is the leading independent safety certification for helicopter tour operators across the United States. Through rigorous standards, transparent audits, and a collaborative approach to risk management, TOPS ensures that participating operators maintain the highest levels of safety, maintenance, and operational excellence. Learn more at topssafety.org.

