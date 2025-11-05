Emmy Award–Winning Filmmaker Bob Poole Brings 'In the Footsteps of Giants' to the Blackhawk Museum

Emmy Award–winning wildlife filmmaker Bob Poole presents In the Footsteps of Giants, the final program in the Blackhawk Museum’s 2025 Changemaker Speaker Series.

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Blackhawk Museum will welcome Emmy Award–winning filmmaker Bob Poole on Thursday, November 13 at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:00 PM) for In the Footsteps of Giants , an extraordinary evening exploring the world of elephants and the stories that connect us to the natural world.Part of the Museum’s acclaimed Changemaker Speaker Series , this final presentation of the 2025 season invites audiences to experience Africa through the lens of one of National Geographic’s most accomplished wildlife cinematographers. Poole’s work has taken him from the plains of Kenya to the deserts of Namibia, capturing the lives of elephants and the people working to protect them.Raised in Kenya, the son of wildlife conservationists, Poole began filming elephants as a teenager and went on to build an award-winning career with National Geographic, BBC, and PBS NATURE. His unique storytelling brings audiences face-to-face with some of the world’s most intelligent and emotionally complex animals. With stunning footage from his latest projects — including AI-driven research on elephant communication — Poole shares behind-the-scenes insights, unforgettable encounters, and a deeper understanding of these extraordinary giants.Poole’s extensive credits include more than 40 films for National Geographic, as well as work for PBS NATURE, NOVA, and Love Nature/Blue Ant Media. His acclaimed four-part Disney+ series Secrets of the Elephants, produced by James Cameron and narrated by Natalie Portman, was filmed across Africa and highlights the intricate bonds within elephant families. Currently, Poole serves as Director of Photography and Producer for a new film about male elephants for PBS NATURE.Following the presentation, guests will enjoy a 30-minute audience Q&A with Poole and an opportunity to meet him after the show.The Changemaker Speaker Series brings together some of the world’s most inspiring voices, explorers, innovators, artists, and storytellers, who are shaping a better future through their work. Each event offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with individuals who are redefining discovery, creativity, and conservation.Tickets for In the Footsteps of Giants are available now at blackhawkmuseum.org/bobpooleEvent Details:In the Footsteps of Giants with Bob PooleThursday, November 13, 2025 | 7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)Blackhawk Museum3700 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Danville, CA 94506About Bob PooleBob Poole is an Emmy Award–winning cinematographer, producer, and TV host recognized for his groundbreaking work in wildlife filmmaking. He has filmed for National Geographic, BBC, PBS, and other global networks, often working alongside his sister, Dr. Joyce Poole, one of the world’s foremost elephant researchers. Together, they have shed light on the emotional complexity and social intelligence of elephants while advocating for their protection.About the Blackhawk MuseumThe Blackhawk Museum, located in Danville, California, is dedicated to inspiring discovery and understanding of the world through art, history, culture, and technology. Its five permanent galleries, The Don Williams Automobile Gallery, The Spirit of the Old West, Into China, Art of Africa, and World of Nature, celebrate the richness of human and natural achievement. The Museum’s Changemaker Speaker Series features thought leaders, explorers, and visionaries who share their work and experiences to foster curiosity and global awareness.

