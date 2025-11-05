Sakowitz Smiles Orthodontics Elevates Patient Care with Advanced DentalMonitoring Technology

Sakowitz Smiles Orthodontics Orlando Front Office

Bringing patients greater convenience, communication, and personalized orthodontic treatment with cutting-edge technology

This technology ensures our patients feel supported every step of the way. Their treatment doesn’t pause between appointments — and neither does our attention to their smile.” — Dr. Sakowitz

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sakowitz Smiles Orthodontics is proud to announce the integration of DentalMonitoring, a cutting-edge remote monitoring platform designed to enhance patient experience, improve clinical oversight, and provide more personalized orthodontic treatment.With DentalMonitoring, patients use a smartphone and the DentalMonitoring app to send secure, high-resolution scans of their teeth to the practice. Powered by advanced AI and overseen directly by Dr. Scott Sakowitz, this technology allows the team to track progress between visits, ensure teeth are moving as planned, and communicate quickly if adjustments are needed — all while reducing in-office appointments.“At Sakowitz Smiles Orthodontics, our mission has always been simple: to provide the highest standard of care and make the orthodontic journey as smooth and rewarding as possible,” said Dr. Scott Sakowitz. “DentalMonitoring allows us to stay more connected with our patients than ever before. We can provide real-time guidance, enhance convenience, and ensure every patient receives truly personalized treatment — all while offering more flexibility for busy schedules. We’re thrilled to bring this level of innovation and service to our community.”Putting Patients FirstBy adopting DentalMonitoring, Sakowitz Smiles Orthodontics continues its commitment to exceptional patient care, embracing technology that improves outcomes and convenience. Patients benefit from:• Increased doctor oversight with weekly monitoring• More direct communication with the clinical team• Fewer office visits without compromising care• Greater personalization throughout treatment• Faster, more efficient treatment timelinesAbout Sakowitz Smiles OrthodonticsSakowitz Smiles Orthodontics provides advanced orthodontic treatment in a warm, patient-centered environment. Led by Dr. Scott Sakowitz, Dr. Marla Sakowitz, and their associate, Dr. Shannon Rooney, the practice offers modern solutions, including clear aligners, braces, and now AI-enabled monitoring, to ensure every patient receives exceptional care and a seamless treatment experience. To learn more, visit https://OrlandoOrthodontics.com/

