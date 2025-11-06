Collector Archive Services (CAS) Closes Strategic Investment Round with BigBadToyStore, Altered Reality & Matt Cardona

CAS Authenticates, Grades & Preserves a Wide Variety of Vintage, Modern, Loose, Carded, Boxed & Signed Toys and Collectibles

New strategic investors join CAS to expand access to grading, preservation & custom display services for collectors worldwide.

We’re thrilled to welcome BBTS, Altered Reality Entertainment, and Matt Cardona to the CAS team. Each brings a unique channel to reach more collectors online, at conventions, and with fan communities.” — Ross Barr, Managing Member of CAS

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collector Archive Services (CAS) Announces Close of Strategic Investment Round Featuring BigBadToyStore, Altered Reality Entertainment, and Wrestling Superstar Matt Cardona

Collector Archive Services (CAS), a leader in collectible grading, preservation, and custom display solutions, today announced the close of a highly successful investment round featuring three new strategic partners: BigBadToyStore (BBTS), Altered Reality Entertainment, and professional wrestler and collector Matt Cardona.

The partnerships unite three major forces in the collecting world — e-commerce, live fan experiences, and influencer reach — to accelerate CAS’s growth and expand access to premium grading and preservation services for collectors everywhere.

BigBadToyStore (BBTS), a leading online retailer for mint-condition collectibles, serves collectors worldwide searching for the best modern releases. Their renowned “collector-grade” offerings — items hand-selected from manufacturer shipments to ensure top condition, align perfectly with CAS’s mission to preserve pristine examples for display and long-term value.

Altered Reality Entertainment, organizers of Rhode Island Comic Con, Colorado Springs Comic Con, and other major pop-culture events, connects CAS with hundreds of thousands of collectors annually. Together, CAS and Altered Reality are giving fans access to professional grading and preservation, including by turning signed or rare convention pieces into secure, display-ready treasures.

Matt Cardona, world-renowned wrestler, influencer, and lifelong toy collector, brings unmatched credibility and reach within both the wrestling and collecting communities. His partnership is already fueling new awareness and submissions among wrestling fans and modern toy collectors alike.

“We’ve spent decades providing mint-condition collectibles to our customers,” said Joel Boblit, President and Founder of BBTS. “Partnering with CAS allows us to take that commitment one step further — protecting and enhancing those items with the ultimate expression of Mint-in-Box collecting.”

“Our shows are where fans connect with their heroes,” said Steven Perry, President and CEO of Altered Reality Entertainment. “CAS helps preserve those memories — turning signed and sentimental collectibles into timeless keepsakes.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome BBTS, Altered Reality Entertainment, and Matt Cardona into the CAS ownership team,” said Ross Barr, Managing Member of CAS. “Each brings a unique channel to help us reach more collectors online, at conventions, and through passionate fan communities. Our new partners share our belief that collectibles deserve more — better protection, better presentation, and better long-term value.”

In addition to these strategic partners, the round also included a group of avid collectors and accomplished business professionals, further expanding CAS’s collector-driven ownership base. The addition of more collectors to CAS’s ownership group underscores our commitment to keeping collector needs and perspectives at the center of everything we do.

CAS: Setting the Standard in Grading and Preservation

CAS continues to redefine the grading industry through its unmatched breadth of services and collector-first innovations. CAS grades more types of collectibles than any other company — including loose, carded, and boxed items, signed collectibles, custom displays, and both modern and vintage pieces.

The company also offers the fastest standard turnaround in the industry, with most items graded and shipped within 90 days, and delivers exceptional value with:

• FREE Statement of Archival (written certification of authenticity and condition)

• FREE Professional Digital Photos of every graded item

• Upfront, transparent pricing with no value-based upcharges

Graded collectibles often sell for two to five times more than comparable ungraded items — clear proof of the growing demand for professional authentication and display across all categories.

CAS’s momentum continues to build, with new accounts, items submitted, and social followers all up strong double digits year-over-year.

With strategic backing, expanding partnerships, and accelerating demand, CAS is poised to become the definitive leader in collectible grading, preservation, and display worldwide.

About Collector Archive Services (CAS)

Collector Archive Services (CAS), formed by collectors for collectors, is the trusted leader in collectible grading, authentication, and preservation. CAS transforms cherished collectibles into display-ready pieces of art with crystal-clear, tamper-proof encasements and professional certification. From vintage toys to modern releases, CAS protects the world’s most beloved collectibles — helping fans safeguard their passion and increase their collections’ long-term value.

