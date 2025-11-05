iLamp Secure Inc. Acquires Florida Schools Sector License, Deploying Multi-Function Security to Combat School Violence

$777 Million, 50-Year Deal Brings Advanced Safety Technology to 4,400 Schools Across Florida

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iLamp Secure Inc. Acquires Florida Schools Sector License, Deploying Revolutionary Multi-Function Smart Infrastructure to Combat School Violence$777 Million, 50-Year Deal Brings Advanced Safety Technology to 4,400 Schools Across FloridaIn a landmark transaction that could reshape school safety infrastructure nationwide, iLamp Secure Inc. has acquired the exclusive schools sector license from iLamp Florida, securing rights to deploy advanced smart lighting and integrated security systems across Florida's 4,400 public schools over the next 50 years. The deal, valued at $777.4 million including ongoing revenue streams, represents one of the largest public safety technology deployments in U.S. educational history.The agreement positions iLamp Secure Inc. as the sole provider of integrated iLamp systems to Florida's school districts, with an initial target market penetration of 10% representing 370 schools and 4,444 units in the first phase of deployment.Beyond Lighting: A Complete Safety EcosystemWhile traditional smart streetlights focus primarily on illumination and basic connectivity, iLamp's technology platform integrates multiple advanced security and traffic management systems into a single, solar-powered infrastructure unit. Each iLamp serves as a multi-functional node combining:Advanced Security Systems:• Gunshot Prevention/Weapon ID Technology: Going beyond conventional gunshot detection systems already deployed in some Florida schools, iLamp's proprietary prevention system uses AI-powered behavioural analysis, threat assessment, and weapon ID to identify potential incidents before they occur, providing security personnel with critical advance warning time.• BOLO Warning System: Advanced AI camera technology that allows monitoring for Law Enforcement to detect registered offenders attempting to enter restricted zones, keeping schools safer at their perimeters.• Next-Generation ALPR/ANPR: The system's Automatic License Plate Recognition technology dramatically reduces false positives that plague legacy systems, enabling schools to monitor campus perimeters, track unauthorized vehicles, and integrate seamlessly with law enforcement databases during active incidents.Revolutionary Traffic & Aerial Systems:• Camera-Based Speed Detection: Eliminating the need for traditional radar systems, iLamp's vision-based speed detection provides more accurate measurements while reducing maintenance costs and electromagnetic interference concerns near school zones.• Integrated Drone Landing Infrastructure: Each unit has the capability for a charging-capable drone landing pad, supporting rapid deployment of emergency response drones, medical supply delivery, and enhanced surveillance capabilities during critical incidents."We're not selling streetlights—we're deploying a comprehensive safety ecosystem that addresses the multi-faceted security challenges facing schools today, utilizing the Power of Technology to See, Serve, and Protect," said Timothy Medford CEO of iLamp Secure Inc. "Every component of this system was designed with one primary mission: protecting students, teachers, and staff while creating a more secure learning environment."Florida's Solar Incentive Landscape Makes Deployment Economically ViableThe timing of this deployment aligns strategically with Florida's robust solar incentive programs, making the economics of installation particularly attractive for school districts facing tight budgets.Florida currently offers several financial benefits for solar installations:• Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC): 30% tax credit on solar installation costs through 2032• Property Tax Exemption: Solar equipment is exempt from property tax assessments in Florida• Sales Tax Exemption: No state sales tax on solar equipment purchases• Net Metering Programs: Excess energy generated can offset electricity costs• Accelerated Depreciation: Commercial solar systems qualify for MACRS depreciationEach iLamp unit operates entirely on solar power, eliminating ongoing electricity costs while providing schools with energy independence and resilience during grid outages—critical capabilities during emergency situations."The solar rebates and incentives available in Florida transform the economics of this deployment," explained Terry Pancake CFO of iLamp Florida. "School districts can implement world-class security infrastructure while actually reducing their long-term operating costs. It's a rare win-win in public education funding."Addressing the School Safety CrisisThe acquisition comes as Florida schools continue to grapple with security challenges in the wake of high-profile incidents. According to the National Centre for Education Statistics, 79% of public schools reported at least one violent incident during the 2021-22 school year, with schools nationwide implementing increasingly sophisticated security measures.Traditional approaches—metal detectors, security guards, single-point entry systems—address symptoms rather than providing comprehensive threat detection and prevention. iLamp's integrated platform offers several distinct advantages:Perimeter Security: ALPR systems monitor all vehicles entering and exiting school property, automatically flagging vehicles of concern and providing real-time alerts to school resource officers.Behavioural Analysis: The gunshot prevention system's AI algorithms analyse patterns across multiple data streams, identifying concerning behaviours or suspicious activities that may precede violent incidents.Rapid Response: Drone landing infrastructure enables immediate deployment of aerial surveillance during lockdown situations, providing security personnel and first responders with real-time situational awareness without putting additional personnel at risk.Speed Zone Enforcement: Camera-based speed detection in school zones enhances student safety during arrival and dismissal times, automatically identifying violations in areas where children are most vulnerable."We've moved beyond reactive security to proactive threat prevention," said Lyndell Parks, CEO of iLamp Florida. "By the time a gunshot detection system activates, it's already too late. Our prevention technology provides the critical minutes that can save lives."Market Opportunity and Revenue ModelThe sector-based license structure provides iLamp Secure Inc. with exclusive rights to the Florida schools market, currently comprising 4,400 public schools across 67 counties. The business model generates revenue through two primary channels:Initial Hardware Sales: Each school requires a minimum of 12 iLamp units at $15,000 per unit, generating $180,000 in initial deployment revenue per school.Ongoing Usage Revenue: Each deployed iLamp generates the possibility of approximately $4,000 annually in usage fees, with license holders retaining 80% ($3,200 per unit annually). This creates a substantial recurring revenue stream projected at $14.2 million annually at 10% market penetration, scaling to $142 million at full market penetration.Over the 50-year license term, the recurring revenue model generates more than 10 times the initial hardware sales, creating a highly attractive long-term value proposition for license holders.The county-level market analysis identifies significant concentrated opportunities:• Miami-Dade County: 516 schools ($108.4M total 50-year value)• Broward County: 333 schools ($69.9M total 50-year value)• Hillsborough County: 267 schools ($56.1M total 50-year value)The top 10 counties represent approximately 54% of the total addressable market, enabling focused go-to-market strategies with maximum efficiency.Technology Integration and InteroperabilityA key advantage of the iLamp platform is its integration with existing school safety infrastructure. Rather than replacing current systems, iLamp enhances and extends their capabilities:• Compatible with Existing Gunshot Detection: iLamp's prevention system works in concert with installed detection systems, providing layered security that addresses both prevention and response.• Law Enforcement Integration: ALPR data integrates with county and state law enforcement databases, enabling automatic alerts for stolen vehicles, AMBER alerts, or persons of interest.• Emergency Management Systems: During active incidents, the platform provides emergency managers with real-time data streams from multiple sensor types, supporting more effective response coordination.• Traffic Management: Speed detection data can be shared with local traffic authorities to optimize school zone timing and identify persistent safety concerns.Deployment Timeline and Initial PartnersiLamp Secure Inc. plans to begin pilot deployments in select Florida school districts in Q1 2026, with full-scale rollout beginning in Q3 2026. The company is currently in advanced discussions with several large county school districts for initial installations."The response from school district administrators has been overwhelmingly positive, They recognize that this isn't just another security product—it's a fundamental reimagining of how we create safe learning environments. And with the favourable economics driven by Florida's solar incentives, budget constraints that would normally delay these initiatives become far more manageable."Looking Ahead: A Model for Nationwide DeploymentWhile the current license covers only the Florida schools sector, iLamp Florida retains licenses for other market sectors including municipalities, transportation departments, commercial properties, and other states. Industry observers suggest that successful deployment in Florida's schools could serve as a proof of concept for nationwide expansion."If we can demonstrate measurable improvements in school safety while maintaining strong economics, there's no reason this model couldn't be replicated in Texas, California, or any other state," said Scott Jackson COO "Florida is often a testing ground for educational innovation. We believe this deployment will set a new standard for school security infrastructure nationwide."The transaction also positions iLamp technology at the forefront of the growing "smart city" movement, where multi-function infrastructure nodes replace single-purpose legacy systems. As municipalities and institutions seek to maximize return on infrastructure investments, integrated platforms like iLamp offer compelling value propositions.About iLamp Secure Inc.iLamp Secure Inc. is a specialized infrastructure security company focused on deploying advanced integrated safety systems for educational institutions. The company holds the exclusive Florida schools sector license for iLamp technology and is committed to preventing school violence through the Power of Technology to See, Serve, and Protect.About iLamp FloridaiLamp Florida is the state-level license holder for iLamp technology in Florida, managing sector-specific deployments across education, municipal, transportation, and commercial markets. The company specializes in solar-powered, multi-function infrastructure solutions that combine lighting, security, traffic management, and emergency response capabilities.________________________________________Media Contact:Tim Medford CEOiLamp Secure Inc.[Tim@iLampSecure.com][Phone] 941-314-5155Investor Relations:Lyndell ParksiLamp FloridaLyndell@ iLampFlorida.com239-841-5817________________________________________This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding deployment timelines, market penetration targets, and revenue projections. Actual results may vary based on market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other factors.

