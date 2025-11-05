Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,586 in the last 365 days.

Oxfam reaction to IPC hunger reports on Sudan and South Sudan

In reaction to the publication of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reports on Sudan and South Sudan, Fati N’Zi-Hassane, Oxfam in Africa Regional Director said: 

“The confirmation of famine in Sudan by the IPC Famine Review Committee, alongside the latest IPC report on South Sudan, paints a deeply alarming picture for the region. We stand in solidarity with the people in Sudan who are facing hunger, displacement, violence, and suffering. Oxfam continues to provide support to Sudanese refugees going to neighboring countries and calls for an end to the mass-scale violence and atrocities against civilians by all warring sides.

"In South Sudan, despite hosting refugees and returnees from Sudan, millions continue to face crisis-level hunger (IPC 3+), while communities in the Southern Sobat corridor are enduring catastrophic conditions and remain at risk of famine.

“No one should face starvation in 2025. Communities in South Sudan are resilient, but their resilience has limits. Without urgent humanitarian access, peace, and more investment in local recovery, we risk losing thousands of lives.” 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Oxfam reaction to IPC hunger reports on Sudan and South Sudan

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more