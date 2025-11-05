What Chicago Brands Consider First, But They Shouldn't: Blacksmith Agency's Advice

Companies should know their brand identity and brand voice before even attempting to work on any sort of advertising or marketing” — Rufat Mammadyarov, Director of Production at Blacksmith

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacksmith , a digital marketing agency, explains some key mistakes that brands in Chicago make when it comes to what to prioritize. These mistakes can severely affect the growth of any brand and can even leave them with no budget if they’re not careful.1. Logo Perfection: Many brands in Chicago spend months tweaking their logo before even knowing who their audience is and what their brand stands for. A brand’s logo doesn’t build any sort of loyalty; it’s their messaging and customer experience that determine it. A good logo is enough early on; brands can later focus on improving it once they dial in their identity.2. Overdesigning: Chicago brands often overdesign and invest in very complicated websites, animations, and expensive photoshoots before really knowing if any of it resonates with their audience. A simple and minimalist website that delivers on what it proposes is generally all visitors need from brands, yet brands complicate it.3. Paid Ads Too Early: Brands that run ads before understanding their audience and having a brand voice will only burn their budget for no return at all. Paid advertising should only be considered once organic strategies have been set and are bringing in conversions by themselves.4. Vanity Metrics: A lot of Chicago brands focus on “useless” metrics such as follower counts, likes, and impressions. While these metrics have their place in marketing strategies, they rarely correlate with sales. Instead, brands should focus on metrics that are tied to conversions, such as leads, sign-ups, demo requests, and repeat purchases.5. Chasing Trends: Chicago brands that try to keep up with every trend, such as meme formats, AI tools, and rebranding ideas, will never focus on building a consistent brand and working on other aspects of their business. Trends come and go, but a brand’s business and core narrative should evolve only over time.6. Ignoring the Customer Journey: Some Chicago brands decide to focus only on top-of-funnel visibility instead of understanding and mapping how users convert, experience their products, and stay loyal. Brands that invest in onboarding, retention, and feedback systems will always stay ahead of the ones who focus only on client acquisition.Blacksmith is a results-oriented Chicago web design company that understands the importance of focusing on core brand elements that make a difference in the long run.About BlacksmithBlacksmith is an award-winning digital marketing agency, helping modern businesses forge standout digital identities. Known for expert web design, end-to-end SEO, thoughtful UX, and high-performance builds, Blacksmith serves clients across the U.S. and helps them increase their online performance.

