Dr. Anelia Sutton Coins LawEd™ — A New Term, Taking Legal Privilege Out of Ivory Towers and Into People’s Hands

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a defining moment for justice reform and public empowerment, Dr. Anelia Sutton , founder of Mission Possible University and author of The Law Revolution , has officially coined the term “LawEd™” — a transformative new shortcode for Law Education.LawEd™ (noun) [law-ed]LawEd™ represents the democratization of law education, transforming legal understanding from an exclusive professional privilege into a universal public right. LawEd™ was coined on November 4, 2025 by Dr. Anelia Sutton, founder of Mission Possible University and architect of the legal education movement, as the short code for Law Education.The movement bridges the gap between academic law and everyday life, teaching people how to navigate, challenge, and change the systems that govern them. LawEd™ takes privilege out of ivory towers and puts power into people’s hands through legal education. It is a social and educational movement dedicated to making legal knowledge accessible to everyone.“Legal education shouldn’t be a privilege for the few,” said Dr. Sutton. “It’s the people’s birthright. LawEd™ transforms that right into a movement — empowering everyday citizens to understand and use the law for their protection, prosperity, and peace.”Through Mission Possible University and her bestselling book The Law Revolution, Dr. Sutton has already helped over 100,000 legal-abuse survivors gain empowerment through legal knowledge. Now, with LawEd™, she is redefining the field of public legal education itself — creating a new standard for how justice is taught and shared.About LawEd™LawEd™ (short for Law Education) — coined on November 4, 2025 by Dr. Anelia Sutton, founder of Mission Possible University and architect of the legal education movement — is a global initiative to make legal knowledge accessible to all. The term and movement mark a pivotal shift toward the democratization of law and the rise of justice literacy worldwide.Tagline: “Taking Privilege Out of Ivory Towers and Into People’s Hands.”About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University, creator of Phoenix Micronation, and author of The Law Revolution: Legal Education for Empowered People. A legal strategist and justice reform advocate, Dr. Sutton has devoted more than a decade to exposing systemic corruption and equipping people with the tools to defend their rights.Her groundbreaking work has inspired a worldwide community of “legal warriors” — individuals committed to transforming pain into power through knowledge.Press Contact:

