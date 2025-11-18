Dr. Anelia Sutton invites Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor Swift to amplify LawEd™ - law education in public schools

Dr. Anelia Sutton #LawEd coined by Dr. Anelia Sutton

Dr. Anelia Sutton wants every student in public school equip with practical law education, invites Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor Swift to amplify LawEd™

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridging Global Icons in Local Classrooms: Add LawEd™ Real-Life Law Education and Legal Literacy to Every Student in All Public SchoolsFor over a century, America’s public school curriculum has remained largely unchanged while the world outside its walls has transformed beyond recognition. Dr. Anelia Sutton , founder of Mission Possible University and creator of LawEd™, says it’s time for education to evolve to meet the real needs of the next generation.“Education should evolve as humanity evolves. If we can update our phones every year, we can update our schools every century,” said Dr. Sutton.LawEd™ (short code for Law Education) is Dr. Sutton’s nationwide movement to make legal literacy a standard part of K–12 education. The goal is to equip every student with practical life skills and the legal knowledge necessary to navigate adulthood with confidence and competence. This initiative asks Boards of Education, policymakers, and all governing bodies overseeing curriculum development to act with urgency and imagination.The need is urgent. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, homeschooling rates have sharply increased in the past decade as parents cite growing distrust in the public school system, dissatisfaction with outdated subjects, and fears for their children’s safety amid recurring school shootings. Many families now seek alternatives that emphasize safety, relevance, and empowerment over rote memorization and test performance.“Parents are not abandoning education—they’re abandoning irrelevance,” Dr. Sutton explained. “They want their children to learn skills that actually protect and serve them in real life. LawEd™ answers that call.”“Schools still prepare students for a world that no longer exists,” she added. “They graduate without knowing how to protect their rights, manage contracts, or understand the justice system they live under. That’s not education—that’s neglect.”Mission Possible University, which has already enrolled over 26,000 students in just four years, represents what a modern learning model can look like—one that blends civic awareness, self-advocacy, and practical law education into a framework for lifelong empowerment.“Why are schools teaching kids to memorize facts instead of mastering freedom? LawEd™ gives them real tools to protect and prosper,” said Dr. Sutton.We invite Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Taylor Swift to join LawEd™ as strategic partners and ambassadors to amplify real-world skills for youth. Collaborative formats could include scholarships for curricula that blend arts with practical law, civics, and financial literacy.Educators, policymakers, donors, and community organizations are encouraged to join the nationwide movement to pilot LawEd™ in additional districts, fund mentorship and arts partnerships, and advocate for state-level policies that value experiential, competency-based learning.About Dr. Anelia SuttonDr. Sutton is the founder of Mission Possible University, author of The Law Revolution and the visionary behind LawEd™, a movement redefining how society understands and teaches law. As an author, strategist, and educator, she is leading a nationwide campaign to make legal education a human right and a core part of every student’s learning journey.About Mission Possible University and LawEd™Mission Possible University, founded to reimagine how society teaches and learns law, is the force behind LawEd™, a movement to make legal literacy and practical life skills a universal right and a core element of K–12 education. Dr. Sutton is a renowned educator, author of The Law Revolution, founder of IRON Sharpens IRON Council, and visionary leader dedicated to empowering people to navigate the justice system with dignity.

