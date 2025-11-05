Flour Mill Selects VeroTouch as Engineer, Design, and Construction Partner for Transformative Affordable Housing Project

Render of Flour Mill development in Salida, Colorado, utilizing Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) technology.

Collaboration leverages VeroTouch's cutting-edge Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) technologies to deliver 60 affordable workforce units in Colorado mountains

At VeroTouch we believe housing is a human right. Our SIPs panelized construction will empower the delivery of 60 affordable rental units that are not just homes, but cornerstones for community.” — Grant Hamel, CEO, VeroTouch

SALIDA, CO, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Flour Mill development, a pioneering housing initiative aimed at addressing Salida's growing need for affordable homes for the local workforce, today announced the selection of VeroTouch www.verotouch.com ) as its principal partner for engineering, design, and build/construct services. This collaboration will leverage VeroTouch's cutting-edge Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) technologies to deliver 60 affordable rental units, blending sustainability, efficiency, and innovation to create a vibrant community on the edge of downtown Salida.The Flour Mill project, spearheaded by local visionary and business community leader Rob Gartzman, spans a 60-unit development on County Road 105. VeroTouch's expertise in advanced construction methods will accelerate timelines, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact, aligning perfectly with the project's mission to provide workforce housing while preserving the natural beauty of the Arkansas River Valley.Central to the partnership is VeroTouch's innovative Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) panelized construction system, which will form the backbone of three multi-family buildings, totaling 60 affordable rental units. This prefabricated approach enables rapid assembly, energy-efficient builds, and substantial labor savings, ensuring the units—comprising 16 studio and four 2-bedroom units in each of the three building, including sensory and ADA units-are delivered affordably and sustainably. These homes will feature amenities tailored to Salida's outdoor lifestyle, from modern floor plans to integrated smart technology systems.Rob Gartzman, founder of The Flour Mill, noted his excitement for the partnership: “Selecting VeroTouch as our principal partner was a no-brainer—their vision related to automation and technology perfectly matches our goal of creating inclusive housing that honors Salida's heritage while meeting modern needs." Gartzman added, "VeroTouch's SIPs will make our 60 affordable units a reality for working families sooner than planned. This is about building more than structures; it's about building opportunities and belonging. Working with another innovative local company makes perfect sense.""At VeroTouch we believe housing is a human right , and we are honored to partner with The Flour Mill to advance our shared vision of equitable, affordable, and attainable housing for all local workers and their families," said Grant Hamel, CEO of VeroTouch. "Our SIPs panelized construction will empower the delivery of 60 affordable rental units that are not just homes, but cornerstones for community stability by supporting our local workers—faster, greener, and more cost-effective than traditional methods. This project represents the future of the local construction industry: innovative, scalable, and deeply rooted in Salida's innovative spirit. Together, we're redefining what's possible in mountain town construction."The project is poised for groundbreaking in early 2026, with completion targeted for late 2027. It has already secured key equity investments and is pursuing additional grants from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to further affordability goals.About The Flour MillThe Flour Mill is a forward-thinking residential development in Salida, Colorado, dedicated to providing diverse housing options that blend affordability, sustainability, and community vitality. Led by founder Rob Gartzman, the project aims to ease the housing crisis in Chaffee County by delivering high-quality homes for families, workers, and retirees alike.About VeroTouchVeroTouch is a Salida-based construction technology company that revolutionizes the worksite of the future through robotics, automation, and repeatable processes. We believe solutions to the housing crisis will come from private-sector invention and investment. Proudly founded in the High Country of Colorado in 2023, VeroTouch leverages advanced construction technologies—including 3d concrete printing and panelized manufacturing—and automates building processes. Our goal is to achieve reduced costs, increased speed, and improved quality and longevity in home building. Beyond just speed and cost, our technologies produce homes that are more resilient in the face of natural disasters, more efficient to heat and cool, yield less waste, utilize more local materials, and are built to last for generations, creating legacy homes that can be passed down rather than torn down. Learn more at www.verotouch.com Media Contacts:Jake Rishavy, Chief Communications Officer, VeroTouch720.231.6542 // jrishavy@verotouch.comRob Gartzman, Founder, The Flour Mill303.903.4620 // rob@sweetiesinsalida.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.