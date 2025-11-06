The Antenna Company Launches Compact Dome Cellular Antennas for IoT and Gateway Applications

AC85002-NJB Compact Dome Antenna AC85002-NMB Compact Dome Antenna AC87001-100W Compact Dome Antenna

Features IK10 impact resistance, UV-stable dome, durable wind-load performance, and IP67/IP65 ingress protection for long-lived outdoor and mobile applications

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Antenna Company, a leader in innovative, high-performance antenna offerings, announces Compact Dome Cellular IoT antennas for IoT, gateway and mobile applications. The first application set of The Antenna Company’s compact dome form factor, the Cellular IoT series supports 5G, 4G/LTE, Cat-M1 (LTE-M) and NB-IoT applications ranging from 698 MHz to 2700 MHz.

The Antenna Company’s patent pending Compact Dome antennas provide extended robustness with IK10 impact resistance, UV-stable dome, durable wind-load performance, O-ring seal, and IP67/IP65 ingress protection for long-lived outdoor and mobile application support. At the same time, The Antenna Company’s Compact Dome antennas update the aesthetic of the “saltshaker,” or “shot glass,” antenna form factor, presenting sleek lines and fine matte finish in black and white options.

To enable a wide range of applications, the Compact Dome antennas are available with panel-mount N-connector, cabled panel/bracket-mount with SMA termination, or NMO connector for mobile/OHV (off highway vehicle) applications.

The Cellular IoT Compact Dome antennas provide excellent antenna efficiency and operate in both metallic-mount (e.g. gateway chassis, vehicle roof) and free space (e.g. remote bracket) applications.

“The Antenna Company’s Cellular IoT Compact Dome antennas herald a new level in RF performance, durability, mounting flexibility and sleek product form factor”, said CEO, David Favreau. “We have improved the “saltshaker” antenna form factor, to provide standard product support for mainstream cellular IoT applications, highlighting The Antenna Company’s rich history of design excellence.”

The Antenna Company Cellular IoT Compact Dome antennas are immediately available at DigiKey and other select distributors as well as directly from The Antenna Company. More information, including links to purchase, may be found on the individual Cellular IoT Compact Dome antenna web product pages.

AC85002 N Connector Product Page

AC85002 NMO Connector Product Page

AC87001 Cabled SMA Connector Product Page



About The Antenna Company

The Antenna Company delivers high-performance antenna solutions, leveraging proprietary design principles, advanced materials, and RF system expertise and operational excellence to create custom products—and compelling standard product solutions—for cellular 4G/LTE/5G, cellular IoT (Cat-M1/NB-IoT), WiFi, Bluetooth®, Low-power wide-area (LPWA), global navigation (GNSS), ultrawideband (UWB), millimeter wave (mmWave), and more, for applications including IoT, industrial, agricultural, medical, enterprise, and consumer. The Antenna Company is headquartered in the Netherlands with sales and technical support offices in the US (California) and Taiwan.

For more information, please visit https://www.antennacompany.com or contact sales@antennacompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.