Wistia Launches LLM-Friendly Video Embeds to Make Content Discoverable in the AI Search Era

New feature ensures video content is visible to ChatGPT and other AI-powered search tools, giving brands a competitive edge as search evolves

Businesses have invested tremendous resources in creating high-quality video content, but that content has been invisible to the AI tools where their audiences are increasingly searching.” — Chris Savage, CEO

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wistia, the video hosting platform trusted by marketers for nearly two decades, today announced the launch of LLM-friendly embed codes that make video content readable and discoverable by AI-powered search engines including ChatGPT. This innovation addresses a critical gap in digital marketing: videos have been essentially invisible to large language models (LLMs) that are rapidly reshaping how consumers discover information online.

Making Video Content Visible to AI

With over 800 million weekly active users on ChatGPT alone, as announced by OpenAI last week, LLM-powered search is redefining content discoverability. Yet until now, the valuable insights, product demonstrations, and brand stories contained in business videos have been inaccessible to these platforms.That’s because LLMs can’t execute JavaScript, which is how most video players load on websites. In other words, videos are invisible to AI. Wistia's new embed codes solve this challenge by incorporating video transcripts directly into the HTML, allowing AI tools to read, interpret and reference video content just as they would text-based information.

"Businesses have invested tremendous resources in creating high-quality video content, but that content has been invisible to the AI tools where their audiences are increasingly searching," said Chris Savage, CEO at Wistia. "We're giving marketers the same competitive advantage in AI-powered search that we've provided in traditional SEO for years, without requiring any technical expertise or compromising on performance."

Key Features and Benefits

-Zero implementation complexity: Marketers simply copy and paste the embed code, no engineering resources or consultants required

-Lightweight performance: Embeds remain under 50kB, ensuring fast load times and seamless playback

-Automated transcription integration: Leverages Wistia's transcription capabilities to make video content immediately readable by LLMs

-Built on proven SEO expertise: Extends Wistia's nearly 20-year legacy of optimizing video discoverability

The Early Mover Advantage in AI Search

The launch comes at a pivotal moment in digital marketing, as brands navigate a fundamental shift in search behavior. Much like the early days of SEO, businesses that adapt quickly to AI-powered search stand to gain significant visibility advantages over competitors.

Wistia's LLM-friendly embeds are available now to all Wistia customers at no additional cost. To start using this feature, customers simply need to copy and paste the new LLM-Friendly embed code wherever their videos live. All previous video analytics will be retained and the feature maintains full compatibility with Wistia's suite of video marketing tools.

For more information about Wistia's LLM-friendly embed codes, visit https://wistia.com/pricing to start a trial.

About Wistia

Wistia is a complete video marketing platform that helps teams create, host, market, and measure their videos and webinars—all in one place. With Wistia, you can easily create professional videos, host webinars, collect and send leads to your marketing automation platform, and more. As you level up your video marketing strategy, Wistia has your back with educational resources and world-class support. Today, over 425,000 marketers around the world rely on Wistia to drive business growth with video. To learn more, visit wistia.com and follow @wistia across all social channels.

