3rd Edition of Lahore Marathon by Falcon Triathlon Club Set for February 15, 2026 at Bahria Town Lahore

Lahore Marathon Lahore Marathon Feb, 15th, 2026

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Triathlon Club (FTC), a leading organization dedicated to promoting fitness and endurance sports in Pakistan, is thrilled to announce the return of the much-anticipated Lahore Marathon . The 3rd edition of this premier running event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 15, 2026, in the scenic and organized environment of Bahria Town, Lahore.Building on the tremendous success of its previous two editions, the 2026 Lahore Marathon aims to be the biggest yet, drawing thousands of participants from across the country and internationally. The event continues its mission to encourage healthy, active lifestyles and showcase Lahore as a vibrant hub for athletic excellence. Categories will include the full Marathon (42.2 km), Half Marathon (21.1 km) and a dedicated 5K Fun Run, ensuring participation opportunities for seasoned athletes, families, and casual runners alike."Lahore Marathon is more than just a race; it's a celebration of community, health, and perseverance," said Usman Bashir, Race Director Lahore Marathon. "We are incredibly excited to host the 3rd edition in Bahria Town, which offers a beautiful, safe, and fast/flat course for our runners. Falcon Triathlon Club is committed to delivering a world-class experience on February 15th, 2026, and we invite everyone from first-time runners to elite athletes to join us at the starting line."The event logistics, including registration details, course maps, and participant packages, will be made available shortly. Runners and supporters are encouraged to visit the official Lahore Marathon for ongoing updates and follow the Falcon Triathlon Club to learn more about the club's mission and training programs.About Falcon Triathlon Club (FTC)Falcon Triathlon Club (FTC) is a Lahore-based sports club dedicated to promoting multi-sport endurance events, including running, cycling, and swimming. FTC focuses on building a supportive community for athletes of all skill levels, providing training resources, and organizing high-quality events like the Lahore Marathon to boost fitness culture in Pakistan.

