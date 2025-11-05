Markquart RV Expands to Appleton with Acquisition of Appleton Camping Center

Markquart RV Logo

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Markquart RV, one of Wisconsin’s most trusted names in RV sales and service, has announced the acquisition of Appleton Camping Center, marking its expansion into the Fox Valley. The location, now operating as Markquart RV – Appleton, will feature new ownership, expanded inventory, and a refreshed commitment to exceptional customer service.“We’re thrilled to bring the Markquart experience to Appleton,” said Amy Dachel, Partner at Markquart RV. “This community has a deep passion for camping, and our goal is to provide a better shopping and service experience for families across the Fox Valley.”The newly branded Markquart RV - Appleton will offer a wide selection of new and used campers, including fifth wheels, travel trailers, and destination trailers from trusted brands such as Rockwood, KZ, Ember, Heartland, and Travel Lite. The dealership also includes a full-service department, parts, and a team of expertly trained technicians dedicated to helping campers stay on the road and ready for adventure.Customers can expect refreshed inventory, updated processes, and the same friendly faces they’ve come to know - now backed by Markquart’s decades-long reputation for integrity, service, and community involvement.“Markquart RV is built on relationships,” said Charlee Markquart, Partner at Markquart RV. “Our mission is to grow our business by creating loyal customers.”The dealership is now open under the new name Markquart RV – Appleton, located at 2100 N McCarthy Rd in Appleton. Shoppers can visit in person or explore inventory online at https://www.markquartrvappleton.com For the latest updates, follow Markquart RV – Appleton on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarkquartRVAppleton Markquart RV is part of the Markquart family of dealerships, proudly serving Wisconsin and Minnesota through locations in Eau Claire, Madison, Columbus, Burlington, Ramsey, and now Appleton - as well as affiliated dealerships Willies RV, King’s Campers, Dick’s RV, and North Country RV.Together, these stores offer one of the region’s largest selections of new and used campers, backed by expert RV service and a shared commitment to integrity, professionalism, and long-term customer relationships.

