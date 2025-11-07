Chicago Artist Stephanie Blahut Launches Waveflowers: Resin and Reuse Art Inspired by the Great Lakes

Waveflowers: Reuse is Beautiful

Artist Stephanie Blahut introduces Waveflowers, a resin and mixed media art brand inspired by beach cleanup and the beauty found in coastal refuse.

Industry and human behavior have contributed to the pollution of our precious water resources. Instead of moving the waste from the lake to the landfill, we give refuse new life as art.” — Stephanie Blahut

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southside Chicago-based artist Stephanie N. Blahut has officially launched Waveflowers , a mixed media art brand and online portfolio dedicated to transforming reclaimed shoreline materials into luminous, resin-based works of art.A former digital marketing executive turned resin and mixed media artist, Blahut began Waveflowers as both a creative outlet and a path toward renewal—channeling her professional background in storytelling and design into the physical medium of reclaimed materials and light-reactive resin.Rooted in the themes of renewal and resilience, Waveflowers captures the beauty of the Great Lakes through pieces crafted from sun-kissed beachglass, driftwood, pressed flowers, and other reclaimed fragments. Each piece celebrates transformation—turning what was once discarded into meaningful, light-reactive art that embodies both personal and environmental healing.“Waveflowers began not as a business, but as a lifeline,” said Blahut. “Amid career uncertainty and personal health challenges, I began transforming the broken, the discarded, and the overlooked into something beautiful.”Blahut’s work has already gained recognition in the Chicago art community. In 2025, Waveflowers was juried into the Glenwood Arts Festival and featured at the Original Art Gallery in Evanston. This season, Waveflowers will appear at the St. Christina Holiday Market (November 15) and the Millennium Park Holiday Market (November 21–23), showcasing new collections that merge reclaimed materials with light, color, and texture.Waveflowers represents more than visual art—it is a statement of environmental consciousness and emotional renewal. Each piece begins with a walk along the shoreline, collecting glass and natural fragments shaped by water and time. Through the layering of resin and pigment, these elements become resin watercolors with embedded found objects—each one a meditation on transformation and translucence.“Over the years, industry and human behavior have contributed to the pollution of our precious water resources. Beachcombing supports both personal reflection and environmental restoration—a mindful act of giving back to the shoreline. Instead of moving the waste from the lake to the landfill, we give the broken glass, ceramics, and other interesting refuse new life as individual art,” Blahut explained.The newly launched website, www.mywaveflowers.com , offers an evolving portfolio of Blahut’s work, including nature and shoreline photography.“Through Waveflowers, I want to share the healing potential of creativity,” said Blahut. “Waveflowers continues to evolve, with new collections planned for 2026 exploring light, texture, and emotional renewal through reclaimed materials. Every art piece is a reminder that beauty can be found in refuse—and that healing can start with a single step.”Media Contact:Stephanie N. BlahutWebsite: www.mywaveflowers.com Instagram: @waveflowers About Waveflowers:Founded by Chicago artist Stephanie N. Blahut, Waveflowers is a resin and reuse art brand inspired by the Great Lakes. Each piece merges found materials, pigmented resin, and light-reactive design to explore transformation, resilience, and the beauty of renewal. Waveflowers reflects a mission to repurpose discarded materials into meaningful, sustainable art that uplifts both people and planet.

