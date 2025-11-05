Gauteng Education warns parents against fraudsters offering placements

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has noted with concern reports of an individual known as “Godfrey” who is allegedly soliciting bribes from parents in exchange for placements in Gauteng public schools for the 2026 academic year.

We would like to categorically state that there is no person by the name of “Godfrey” employed by the GDE in Tshwane, or any of our district offices, who is responsible for placements. Parents are strongly cautioned not to pay anyone who claims they can secure a school placement.

Parents must understand that no individual can fast-track the placement process. Those who pay these fraudsters are paying for nothing, as all placements are managed strictly through the official GDE Online Admissions System.

Criminals often take advantage of parents’ anxiety during this period, and we urge the public to remain vigilant. Any suspicious activity or individuals claiming to represent the Department should be reported immediately.

Placement process update and clarification

The 2026 Online Admissions Placement Period commenced on 16 October 2025, when the Department began gradually sending out placement offers to parents and guardians via SMS and through the Online Admissions System.

We wish to assure all parents and guardians that the placement process is ongoing and offers are still being issued daily. Every applicant with a complete application will receive a placement offer, there are no technical delays.

Parents whose applications are still being processed are requested to be patient and wait for their placement offers.

Those who have received offers are encouraged to accept them as final. If a parent receives an SMS indicating that their child has been placed in Grade 1 or Grade 8 at a specific school, this will be regarded as a successful placement. There is no need to log into the system to accept such an offer.

Parents who applied to more than one school may accept offers while awaiting others.

If no further offers are received within 7 days of receiving or accepting an offer, it means that all other schools applied to might have reached capacity. The learner will then be placed at the school where the last accepted offer was made.

Placement criteria

Placement offers are determined according to the following criteria, applied in order of priority (not on a first-come, first-served basis):

Home address within the school’s feeder zone

Sibling(s) or previous school

Work address within the school’s feeder zone

Home address within a 30km radius

Home address beyond a 30km radius

Placement is also subject to school capacity and the availability of space in schools.

Applicants who cannot be accommodated at any of the schools they applied to due to capacity constraints will receive transfer offers to the next closest school with available space.

These transfer offers are only made after confirming that none of the originally applied schools can accommodate the learner. Parents who receive such offers may accept or decline them.

Objections and appeals

To ensure fairness and transparency, parents may lodge an objection if they wish to contest a placement outcome:

To submit an objection, the parent must decline the placement offer and complete the electronic objection form online.

Objections must be submitted within 7 days of receiving the placement offer.

Objections are reviewed on merit, and outcomes are communicated within 14 days.

Parents who are dissatisfied with the objection outcome may appeal online within 7 days.

Appeals are finalised within 14–21 days, and the outcome is final.

Please note that no objection or appeal may be lodged when a placement offer is made at one of the schools originally applied to.

“The Department continues to work tirelessly to place all learners for the 2026 academic year. Parents and guardians are once again reminded to refrain from engaging with any individual who claims to offer placement assistance in exchange for money,” said Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane.

“All communication from the GDE regarding placement is officially sent to applicants via SMS and the Online Admissions System. Parents are urged to remain patient and vigilant as we finalise the placement of every learner,” said MEC Chiloane.

For any placement-related enquiries, parents may contact the GDE Contact Centre at 0800 000 789 or visit their nearest district office.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson for Gauteng Education MEC

Xolani Mkhwemte

Cell: 084 513 9285

E-mail: Xolani.Mkhwemte@gauteng.gov.za

Spokesperson for Gauteng Department of Education

Steve Mabona

Cell: 072 574 3860

E-mail: Steve.Mabona@gauteng.gov.za

