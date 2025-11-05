Kaas Wilson Architects Continues Expansion in the Southeast with Larger Charlotte Office Location

Kaas Wilson Architects, a national multi-family architecture & interior design firm, announces a new Charlotte location, with continued growth in the southeast.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaas Wilson Architects , a national multi-family architecture and interior design firm headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, is proud to announce the relocation of its Charlotte office to a new, larger space at 1023 W Morehead St, Suite 200, Charlotte, NC 28208, to accommodate its continued growth in the southeastern U.S.Kaas Wilson Architects entered the Charlotte market in 2023 through the acquisition of Watts Leaf Architects, PA. Since that time, the Charlotte team has nearly doubled in size, growing to nearly 20 professionals dedicated to multi-family design throughout the Carolinas and surrounding states. The move to the West Morehead Street location reflects the firm’s commitment to long-term investment in the southeast region and its established and emerging client base.“We’re incredibly proud of the growth our Charlotte office has experienced since joining forces with Watts Leaf Architects,” said Link Wilson, co-founder and Managing Partner Southeast at Kaas Wilson Architects. “The expansion of our team and this new office location place us in the heart of Charlotte’s dynamic development landscape—allowing us to better collaborate with clients and partners and to continue delivering thoughtful, efficient and relationship-driven design solutions."Founded on a developer-minded and contractor-friendly approach to architecture, Kaas Wilson Architects has continued to expand nationally in recent years, establishing offices in Charlotte, NC and Phoenix, AZ to better serve regional markets across the eastern and western United States. The Charlotte office remains focused on multifamily housing—including affordable, market rate, active adult, and senior living—with expanding opportunities in mixed-use, historic, adaptive reuse and full-scale renovation projects.“Our Charlotte team is known for meaningful relationships with clients and communities across the Southeast,” added Collin Kaas, co-founder and Managing Partner Midwest. “This move signifies both our momentum and our commitment to the future. We look forward to deepening our roots in Charlotte while continuing to grow our national impact.”About Kaas Wilson ArchitectsKaas Wilson Architects is a full-service architecture and interior design firm specializing in multi-family housing, including affordable, market rate, senior living, active adult, and mixed-use developments. Founded in 2007 by architects Collin Kaas and Link Wilson, the firm is built on strong relationships, technology-forward and contractor-friendly project delivery, and innovative design solutions. With nearly 100 employees and offices in Minneapolis, MN, Charlotte, NC, and Phoenix, AZ, Kaas Wilson Architects is licensed in 38 states and actively designing 150 communities in more than 13 states across the U.S.Opportunities to join our growing team: Kaas Wilson Architects Career Page ###

