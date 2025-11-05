Deadline Looms for Firms Servicing Biofuels Market to Reach Target Audience in Leading Trade Magazine

With 2026 expected to be a strong year for biofuels, reserve your spot in the upcoming winter print edition of Biobased Diesel® by Nov. 10.

This is the perfect chance for companies serving the biofuels industries to get in front of the very customers they want to reach—for prices they never imagined could be so low.” — Ron Kotrba, Editor and Publisher, Biobased Diesel Daily®

WARREN, MN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a slow growth year in 2025 for the U.S. biofuels industries due to a number of federal policy reasons, 2026 is expected to be a much stronger year in terms of production and growth in the biodiesel, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and marine biofuel segments, according to veteran industry writer Ron Kotrba, editor and publisher of the Biobased Diesel® suite of media products.

The U.S. EPA is expected to finalize its 2026-’27 renewable volume obligations (RVOs) under the Renewable Fuel Standard soon after proposing in June a significant boost to required blending volumes for biodiesel and renewable diesel. Previous RVOs issued under the Biden administration were set far below industry capacity and, as a result, growth and production slowed.

In addition, the agency will also put forth its final determination on reallocation of biofuel waivers granted to oil refiners that submitted small-refinery exemption (SRE) petitions for 2023-’25, as well as how it intends to handle future SREs. This clarity will help position the industries for future growth.

Also, important revisions to and extension of the clean fuel production tax credit known as 45Z will take effect next year, further positioning the U.S. biofuel sector—including domestic biobased diesel and feedstock producers—for an unprecedented year, Kotrba adds.

With the expected surge in biodiesel and renewable diesel activity in the U.S., and the continuation of advancements globally, Kotrba says this is an opportune time for companies serving the biodiesel, renewable diesel, SAF and marine biofuel industries to gain market share by advertising with the leading trade magazine in the field.

The Winter 2026 print issue of Biobased Diesel® will receive two special bonus distributions at major industry events this winter. The magazine will be distributed at the Clean Fuels Conference Jan. 19-22, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, and the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit Feb. 5 in Altoona, Iowa.

Kotrba offers the lowest advertising prices in the business thanks to his 20-plus years of experience in the biofuel and magazine industries, which has allowed him to streamline operations and minimize overhead expenses while producing a top-notch journal. In 2019, Kotrba won the Eye on Biodiesel-Influence Award from the National Biodiesel Board (now Clean Fuels Alliance America) for his years of trusted, dedicated industry coverage. In 2020, after more than 15 years reporting on the biofuel industries as a writer, senior writer, editor, senior editor and editor in chief, Kotrba launched the Biobased Diesel® media product line. In 2022, his book, “The Birth of American Biodiesel,” was published by Clean Fuels to celebrate the organization’s 30-year anniversary.

An important deadline is approaching, however, to be part of the upcoming Winter 2026 print edition of Biobased Diesel® so companies must act fast to get in on the action.

To reserve advertising space in the upcoming issue, contact Kotrba by end of day Monday, Nov. 10. Click here to view past print issues of Biobased Diesel®.

“This is the perfect chance for companies serving the biofuels industries to get in front of the very customers they want to reach—for prices they never imagined could be so low,” Kotrba says. “Don’t miss your chance to make a lasting, significant impression at the onset of what by all accounts is expected to be a monumental year in the biobased diesel sector.”

Join the numerous companies and organizations of all sizes from all over the world that have already committed to advertising in the upcoming issue of Biobased Diesel®. Contact Kotrba in order to get a special, unbeatable rate and reserve your space in the magazine today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.