SIRP Unveils the World’s First Self-Driving SOC Platform

CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sirp announced version 6.0.3 of its security operations platform, introducing what the company calls the world’s first self-driving SOC , a system that can detect, learn, and evolve on its own. Built on the new AI-native OmniSense ™ Core, the release marks a turning point in how security operations centers operate, moving beyond automation toward true operational autonomy.The company says this architecture is already demonstrating real-world results. In a typical phishing attempt, a self-driving SOC built on Sirp 6.0.3 handles the entire process autonomously. When a suspicious email is received, the system cleanses and normalizes the alert, examines the header for anomalies, retrieves IP and domain reputation data, detonates the attachment, correlates historical activity, and, if necessary, quarantines the email and blocks the domain - all without human intervention.Another highlight of this release is Sara, Sirp's AI analyst, designed to act as a digital member of the security team. Sara can query data, detect anomalies, and explain findings in plain language, enabling analysts to focus on strategic decision-making rather than manual triage. When a user asks, “Show me high-severity phishing incidents from last week,” Sara pulls data from multiple systems, analyzes patterns, and presents an explanation within seconds.Sirp also launched the OmniSense Agentic Mesh, a network of specialized AI agents that collaborate to manage incidents from detection to containment. Each agent performs a specific task: one enriches alerts with threat-intelligence data, another analyzes email headers to detect spoofing, while others detonate suspicious files in sandbox environments or automatically block malicious indicators. Together, they form what Sirp describes as the “nervous system” of the self-driving SOC.“Security teams have spent years drowning in dashboards, rules, and playbooks,” Shafique added. “We wanted to end that cycle. OmniSense™ and Sara make the SOC adaptive, learning from every incident and improving with each decision.”Version 6.0.3 also introduces OmniMap, a real-time graph intelligence engine that visualizes relationships between users, assets, and alerts. The graph enables persistent context across investigations, allowing both Sara and human analysts to understand not just what happened, but why. The system maintains a continuous memory, feeding that context back into every future decision made by the agents or the LLM-powered core.Complementing these AI capabilities, the release includes a redesigned Incident Management interface built for speed and clarity. The new workspace unifies live dashboards, search, and collaboration views, providing a cognitive environment where automation and analysis occur side by side. The company says every element of the design follows a consistent lifecycle - Triage, Analysis, Mitigation, Recovery, and Communication - to ensure that autonomy never sacrifices control or accountability.Industry observers have likened Sirp's approach to the evolution of autonomous vehicles. “If Tesla made SOCs, this is what it would look like,” Shafiq said. “Self-driving, self-learning, and self-improving.”Sirp positions 6.0.3 not as a feature update but as the foundation for a new generation of AI-native security operations, one that can reason, act, and adapt without waiting for human permission.About SirpSirp is the world’s first AI-native, self-orchestrating security platform, built to make security operations autonomous. Powered by OmniSense™, Sirp brings reasoning, learning, and self-action to SOCs worldwide, helping analysts focus on strategy rather than syntax.For more information, visit www.sirp.io or read the full release at sirp.io/blog/sirp-6-0-3-actually-autonomous

