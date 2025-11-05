Hey! Captain Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with New Pricing, New Flavors, a Savory Launch, and Limited-Edition Swag

Hey! Captain logo

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hey! Captain, Michigan’s bold and innovative cannabis edibles brand, proudly celebrates its one-year anniversary with a wave of exciting announcements — including new products, tiered pricing to keep every item affordable, and the official launch of its new website at www.officialheycaptain.com.

Since its debut, Hey! Captain has gained statewide recognition for its creative use of freeze drying, with a proprietary infusion process that powers all its edibles. This unique formulation gives every product a consistent potency and a smooth, enjoyable experience — from fan-favorite sweets like Cosmic Crunchers, Sour Cosmics, Lightning Lemons, Star Babies, and Dank Dots. Each flavor now comes in Lunar Dust, the zero-waste wonder that can be consumed in more ways than thought possible.

To celebrate this milestone, Hey! Captain is unveiling two new seasonal flavors of Dank Dots:

● Butter Pecan – a smooth, nostalgic blend of buttery sweetness and roasted nut flavor.

● Salted Caramel – the perfect combination of sweet indulgence and savory satisfaction.

Both flavors continue the brand’s commitment to flavor innovation— while maintaining an MSRP under $10 across the entire core edible line, with the majority of flavors around $7 for full spectrum edibles.

Hey! Captain is also expanding into the savory category with the introduction of Tators, a playful new line of infused potato chips that bring cannabis edibles to the snack section. Launch flavors include Regular, Pickle, and Maple BBQ Bacon, with 1 oz microdosed bags priced to stay under $5 MSRP.

“This first year has been about proving that cannabis edibles can be creative, consistent, and highly effective(pun intended) — without compromising quality,” said Captain Kirk Reid, Founder of Hey! Captain. “Our new pricing tiers, product expansions, and website launch show that we’re listening to our consumers and building a brand that grows with them.”

To commemorate the one-year mark, Hey! Captain is also launching its official website, featuring limited-edition anniversary swag available for purchase. Fans can now explore the full product lineup, shop exclusive merchandise, and stay updated on seasonal releases and retail availability — all in one place at www.officialheycaptain.com.

About Hey! Captain

Founded by Captain Kirk Reed, Hey! Captain is a Michigan-licensed cannabis processor redefining the edible experience through bold flavors, inventive infusions, and a commitment to compliance. From sweet to savory, every product is crafted with care, quality, and creativity, standing behind the brand’s signature motto:

“No gummies. No brownies. No bullsh#t.”

