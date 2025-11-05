Twiggs Martial Arts Expands Kids Martial Arts in Fort Lauderdale with Leadership Development Program

Kids Karate Ft Lauderdale Leadership Classes for Instructors at Martial Arts Ft Lauderdale

Twiggs Martial Arts expands Kids Martial Arts in Ft Lauderdale with new programs that build children’s confidence, focus, and discipline.

Our new programs are about more than just learning kicks and punches. They’re about building confidence, respect, and focus that carries into school, sports, and home life.” — Master Shadwick Twiggs, Head Instructor at Twiggs Martial Arts

FOR LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twiggs Martial Arts, a leading family-focused karate and taekwondo academy in Fort Lauderdale, has announced the expansion of its Kids Martial Arts offerings with the introduction of two specialized programs — the Little Dragons program for ages 3–6 and the Junior Ninjas program for ages 7–12.These newly structured programs are designed to meet the developmental, physical, and emotional needs of children at different stages of growth. Each class blends traditional karate and taekwondo instruction with modern character-building exercises, teamwork activities, and physical conditioning. The goal is to help kids in Fort Lauderdale, Wilton Manors, Oakland Park, and Pompano Beach develop discipline, focus, and confidence — all while having fun in a safe, structured, and supportive environment.“We’ve seen how transformative martial arts can be for children,” said Master Shadwick Twiggs, Head Instructor at Twiggs Martial Arts. “Our new programs are about more than just learning kicks and punches. They’re about building confidence, respect, and focus that carries into school, sports, and home life. Every child has a unique potential, and our job is to help them discover and strengthen it.”A Modern Approach to Kids Martial Arts in Fort LauderdaleTwiggs Martial Arts has built its reputation in Ft Lauderdale on delivering more than just physical instruction. The school’s approach focuses on teaching life skills through karate and taekwondo — including respect, goal setting, perseverance, leadership, and self-control. Classes are designed to engage kids in active learning, where every movement reinforces focus, coordination, and determination.The new programs also integrate mindfulness and social-emotional learning components, encouraging students to develop a healthy mindset alongside physical development. Instructors emphasize patience, kindness, and teamwork — ensuring that kids learn how to communicate, cooperate, and lead with empathy.Program HighlightsLittle Dragons (Ages 3–6)The Little Dragons program introduces young children to martial arts in an upbeat, playful format. Classes are designed around short, engaging drills that develop coordination, balance, attention span, and early respect for others. By incorporating fun challenges and creative games, Twiggs instructors ensure that learning feels exciting while reinforcing structure and discipline.Each session encourages listening, following directions, and celebrating small victories — essential skills for children beginning their school years. Parents describe the program as a perfect balance of energy release and focused learning that helps kids transition into more advanced classes later on.Junior Ninjas (Ages 7–12)The Junior Ninjas program builds on the foundation of martial arts discipline, introducing more structured training and goal-oriented progress. Students learn core martial arts techniques, self-defense principles, and physical fitness routines that enhance strength, endurance, and flexibility.Classes also emphasize focus, leadership, teamwork, and goal-setting, preparing kids to take ownership of their growth and decisions. The program promotes accountability and self-confidence while providing a positive outlet for energy and creativity. Many parents report noticeable improvements in their children’s school performance, concentration, and social interaction after joining the program.Community Impact and Parental InvolvementTwiggs Martial Arts has become a cornerstone for families in the Fort Lauderdale community seeking activities that blend physical fitness with personal development. The school’s philosophy emphasizes the partnership between instructors, students, and parents. Families are encouraged to attend events, observe classes, and participate in community-building activities that strengthen family connections and promote healthy habits.The academy regularly hosts family nights, tournaments, and confidence workshops where kids demonstrate their skills and earn recognition for their progress. These events help children see tangible results from their training while allowing parents to witness their growth firsthand.Celebration Offer and Enrollment InformationTo celebrate the program expansion, Twiggs Martial Arts is offering a free introductory class for new students. This no-obligation session allows children and parents to experience the energy, structure, and positive atmosphere that define Twiggs’ training philosophy.Parents can reserve a spot by visiting https://twiggsmartialarts.com or calling (954) 398-3958. Class sizes are limited to ensure personalized instruction and attention to each child’s progress.About Twiggs Martial ArtsFounded in Fort Lauderdale, Twiggs Martial Arts is an award-winning academy offering kids, teen, and adult karate and taekwondo programs focused on respect, confidence, and personal growth. Through structured training, leadership development, and mentorship, Twiggs helps students build the physical and mental tools for lifelong success.Twiggs Martial Arts proudly serves families across Ft Lauderdale, Wilton Manors, Oakland Park, Pompano Beach, and surrounding South Florida communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.