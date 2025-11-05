Trinity Financial Group Wins Best of Omaha Award for Two Consecutive Years (2025/2026)

Trinity Financial Group Staff

We help our clients bring meaning to every moment in retirement by aligning their financial vision with what truly matters, empowering them to live a life of significance.” — Matt Green, Founder of Trinity Financial Group

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trinity Financial Group has once again been recognized as “Best Individual Financial Planner” by Omaha Magazine’s “Best of Omaha” awards, earning the title in both 2025 and 2026.

The “Best of Omaha” awards are determined by public vote, reflecting the confidence local residents place in businesses that make a difference in their community. This back-to-back recognition highlights Trinity Financial Group’s continued dedication to serving clients with excellence, integrity, and a deep understanding of what matters most—helping people live with financial confidence and purpose.

With offices in Omaha and Lincoln, Trinity Financial Group’s unique client-focused approach and one-on-one attention have helped individuals and families across these two metros build the financial confidence necessary to bring meaning and significance to every moment in retirement.

“Our approach is about more than managing finances—we help our clients bring meaning to every moment in retirement by aligning their financial vision with what truly matters, empowering them to live a life of significance,” said Matt Green, Founder of Trinity Financial Group.

Beyond financial planning, Trinity Financial Group emphasizes the importance of relationships and clarity. Their work centers on helping clients achieve financial independence by being a partner who understands their goals, values, and visions for the future.

About Trinity Financial Group

Trinity Financial Group is an independent financial planning firm specializing in retirement income strategies, investment management, and holistic wealth planning. Trinity’s advisors focus on helping clients create financial plans that align with their personal values and long-term financial goals. The firm’s mission is to help clients live a meaningful, significant and confident retirement through clarity, knowledge, and genuine relationships.

For more information, visit www.TrinityNE.com or call (402) 502-1225.

Advisory Services offered through CreativeOne Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Trinity Financial Group and CreativeOne Wealth, LLC are not affiliated. Licensed insurance professionals.

Magazine, awarded in 2025. The Best of Omaha Financial Planning firm is chosen by public votes. Trinity Financial Group does not pay a fee to receive the award. Working with a Financial Planner recipient is no guarantee as to future investment success, nor is there any guarantee that the selected financial planning firms will be awarded this accomplishment in the future.

