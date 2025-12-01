Foreign-Born Spouse Network Unveils 2025 Impact Report, Launches 2026 Academy, and Expands 1:1 Services

Spouses in the Foreign-Born Spouse Network Foreign-Born Spouse Network members

~ Organization sets $35,000 Giving Tuesday goal to strengthen support for globally mobile families ~

Belonging should never be the exception in military life” — Lydiah Owiti-Otienoh

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foreign-Born Spouse Network (FBSN) released its 2025 Impact Report and previewed a bold 2026 roadmap centered on two major launches. First, the Foreign-Born Military Spouse Academy, a digital learning platform designed to equip spouses with practical, credential-ready training.

Second, an expanded one-on-one consulting program that provides personalized help in career transitions, immigration navigation, and crisis intervention. These initiatives advance a simple truth. When spouses are supported, families are stable and the mission is ready.

“Belonging should never be the exception in military life,” said Lydiah Owiti-Otienoh, Founder and CEO. “This year we proved what happens when foreign-born spouses get culturally responsive community, real tools, and expert guidance. Next year we scale that promise so no spouse is left behind.”

The 2025 Impact Report chronicles eight months of rapid growth and measurable outcomes. FBSN built a trusted global community that reaches spouses online and on the base. The organization connected members to employment resources, mentorship, and urgent assistance. Trained volunteers delivered the kind of peer-to-peer support that turns confusion into clarity and isolation into opportunity. Engagement soared across events and communications as word of mouth spread through spouses who finally felt seen and supported.

In 2026, FBSN will launch the Foreign-Born Military Spouse Academy. The Academy will be self-paced and multilingual. It will offer practical training on U.S. systems and cultural orientation. It will deliver job readiness, licensing pathways, and mentorship that accelerate hiring and advancement. It will be accessible at any location where a military family is stationed.

FBSN will also scale its one-on-one consulting program to meet rising demand. Spouses will receive tailored guidance to translate international experience into U.S. careers. They will get step-by-step support to navigate immigration processes with confidence. They will have a lifeline for crisis intervention that responds with speed, discretion, and cultural care. “Our one-to-one model is where transformation becomes tangible,” Owiti-Otienoh said. “A resume that lands interviews, a visa path that finally makes sense, a safety plan that arrives in time. That is the work we are expanding.”

To power these initiatives, FBSN is launching a Giving Tuesday campaign with a $35,000 goal. Funds will underwrite curriculum development, multilingual content, secure technology, and the growth of the crisis and consulting teams. Every dollar moves the Academy from blueprint to reality and puts expert help into the hands of spouses who need it now.

FBSN extends sincere gratitude to the partners and volunteers who fueled this mission in 2025. Their collaboration accelerated employment pathways, mentorship, and urgent response across the military and immigrant-serving ecosystems. The organization now invites new corporate sponsors, philanthropic funders, education and credentialing partners, and technology collaborators to join the 2026 expansion. Together we can ensure that every foreign-born spouse has access to belonging, opportunity, and a future of possibility.

*Call to Action: Support the Giving Tuesday campaign. Bring the Academy to life. Expand one-on-one services that change outcomes for families and strengthen readiness across the force. No spouse should be left behind.

About the Foreign-Born Spouse Network: The Foreign-Born Spouse Network empowers foreign-born military spouses to thrive through community, education, advocacy, and direct support. FBSN bridges the gaps at the intersection of military life and the immigrant experience so every spouse can belong, advance, and build a stable future.

Learn more or support the campaign: fbmnetwork.com

