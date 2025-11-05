Iron House Design Unveils Swarovski® PENT Fitness Collection — The Ultimate Luxury Wellness Gift for 2025

PENT walnut dumbbell embellished with crystals by Swarovski®

Handcrafted dumbbells and kettlebells elevate luxury wellness spaces, perfect for exclusive holiday gifting.

This collection isn’t about decoration—it’s about craftsmanship. Performance comes first; the luxury is in the details.” — Tanya Ryno

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iron House Design introduces the PENT Fitness “Embellished with Crystals by Swarovski” Collection to the U.S. market—a high-performance dumbbell and kettlebell line that earns its luxury finish.Handcrafted in Poland from premium wood, stainless steel, and leather, the COLMIA dumbbells and LOVA kettlebells are built first for grip, balance, and durability—then elevated with hand-applied Swarovskicrystals as a signature accent. These made-to-order pieces serve serious training spaces: luxury home gyms, private spas, yacht fitness rooms, and high-performance hotel suites.“We design for people who train hard and live well,” says Tanya Ryno , Founder and Creative Director of Iron House Design. “And the Swarovski®-embellished COLMIA dumbbells and LOVA kettlebells are for those who make bold statements with every choice.”Iron House Design bridges architectural beauty with functional rigor—creating wellness and longevity environments that outperform traditional gym layouts and outclass purely decorative interiors. The Swarovski-embellished collection is the finishing touch for those who demand both.Perfect as a once-in-a-lifetime holiday reward for the disciplined athlete (or the design-obsessed coach), each piece is produced to order with minimal waste.Reserve now through Iron House Design for priority holiday delivery.Discover the collection and explore Iron House Design’s bespoke wellness solutions on their website or contact press@iron-house.co for more information or hi-res photos.About Iron House DesignFounded by Tanya Ryno, a visionary designer and former SNL producer, along with her fitness professional husband, Jim Ryno, Iron House Design crafts luxury wellness environments that fuse architectural precision with performance expertise. As the official gym designer for a few prominent government officials and a trusted partner for high-profile clients nationwide, Iron House Design redefines fitness spaces as stylish, functional sanctuaries.

