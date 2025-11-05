NEW RELEASE: The REMBRANDT HEIST by ANTHONY AMORE

The Rembrandt Heist by Anthony Amore

A Stolen Masterpiece. A Criminal Genius. An Enigmatic Friendship.

Amore’s book gets up close and personal with Myles Connor… delving into the stranger-than-fiction backstory of how and why he ended up at the center of one of the art world’s darkest moments.” — Town & Country

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In The Rembrandt Heist: The Story of a Criminal Genius, a Stolen Masterpiece, and an Enigmatic Friendship, renowned art-crime investigator Anthony M. Amore delivers a gripping true story that blends high-stakes crime, psychology, and loyalty.On April 14, 1975, master thief Myles Connor entered Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts in disguise and stole Portrait of Elsbeth van Rijn by Rembrandt van Rijn. The theft was audacious and meticulous—leaving investigators stunned. But for Connor, the heist was more than a grab for money; it was a desperate move for freedom and notoriety, marking a pivotal moment in his extraordinary criminal career.Amore takes readers deep into Connor’s world, exploring his partnership with Al Dotoli and the complex friendship that bound them together. Drawing from decades of investigative experience, Amore reveals how this theft reshaped Boston’s criminal underworld and left an indelible mark on the art world.________________________________________A Story Beyond the HeistThe Rembrandt Heist is far more than a crime narrative—it’s a psychological portrait of obsession, morality, and the thin line between loyalty and betrayal. With the pacing of a thriller and the rigor of historical investigation, Amore reveals how ambition and art intertwined in one of America’s most daring museum thefts.Readers will recognize echoes of today’s fascination with art crime—from recent thefts at major museums to the global trade in stolen cultural property—and gain new insight into why great art continues to attract those who covet it most.________________________________________About the Author Anthony Amore is the Director of Security and Chief Investigator at Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where he leads efforts to recover the thirteen masterpieces stolen in the infamous 1990 Gardner heist.A leading authority on museum security and art theft, Amore is the author of The Woman Who Stole Vermeer The Art of the Con , and Stealing Rembrandts—a Wall Street Journal bestseller.He regularly provides expert analysis for CNN, BBC, NPR, and FOX News, and has advised law enforcement and cultural institutions worldwide. He lives in Boston, Massachusetts.________________________________________Why This Book Matters• Authenticity: Written by one of America’s foremost art-crime experts, The Rembrandt Heist offers an unparalleled insider’s view of the criminal mind and the investigative challenges behind major museum thefts.• Genre-Crossing Appeal: True crime fans, art lovers, museum professionals, and readers of narrative nonfiction will all find something compelling here.• Moral Complexity: Amore explores not only the mechanics of theft but also the emotional and ethical dimensions of a “criminal genius” and the human stories that emerge from deception and loyalty.• Timely Relevance: As public interest in cultural property and art restitution grows, The Rembrandt Heist illuminates enduring questions about value, justice, and the meaning of art.FILM & TV RIGHTS: Sharlene Martin, Martin Literary Agency sharlene@martinlit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.