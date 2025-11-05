Influential Women Honors Toni O’Neill, Sales & Marketing Director at Community Disposal, Jacksonville, FL

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Trailblazer in the Waste Management Sector, Committed to Community Engagement and Business GrowthInfluential Women is thrilled to announce the inclusion of Toni O’Neill in its prestigious 2025 recognition series, where she will be celebrated as a dynamic sales and marketing leader with an impressive track record of driving business growth and enhancing customer engagement across multiple industries. Currently, the Director of Sales and Marketing at Community Disposal, Toni, has become a prominent figure in the waste management sector in Jacksonville, Florida.Toni O’Neill’s innovative approach to sales and marketing has significantly impacted Community Disposal, Jacksonville’s only locally owned waste-hauling company. With a commitment to serving the community with integrity, reliability, and a personal touch, Community Disposal has established itself as a trusted provider for clients ranging from local mom-and-pop shops to global corporations with headquarters in Jacksonville. Toni’s leadership has been integral in building brand visibility and fostering strong relationships within the community.Since its inception in 2006, Community Disposal has remained dedicated to providing customized waste management services tailored to meet the residential, commercial, and industrial needs of its clients. Toni’s hands-on approach and creative campaigns have not only boosted the company’s visibility but have also strengthened its connections with key community organizations such as the Jacksonville Icemen, the Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens, and the First Coast Apartment Association.A graduate of the California School of Culinary Arts, Toni’s passion for creativity and excellence permeates every aspect of her professional life. Her diverse background spans insurance, real estate, and executive support, equipping her with a versatile skill set that enhances her effectiveness in her current role. Toni’s previous experience as a regional manager at ZRS Management and as an insurance agent has honed her strategic planning, leadership, and client education abilities.As a proud member of Bold City Professionals, Toni is committed to delivering excellent service and creating long-term partnerships. She attributes her success to a strong work ethic, adaptability across industries, and invaluable lessons learned from business owners. Working full-time while attending culinary school at night instilled in her the grit and dedication necessary for professional growth. Her accolades include Best Community Renovation in 2019 & 2020, Best New Construction in 2022, and being a finalist for FCAA Regional Manager of the Year in 2024.The best career advice Toni has received emphasizes the importance of integrity: “Your reputation follows you, so it’s crucial to say what you mean and follow through on your commitments. People remember consistency and accountability.” Toni encourages young women entering her industry to adopt a tenacious attitude and prioritize self-development. “If you aim to get 1% better every day, you will never be the same person as yesterday. You can always control your attitude and effort. Strive to bring value to the team, push people up, and have an unselfish mindset. Always compete against yourself!”Despite the challenges faced in the waste hauling industry, including timing issues with contracts and competition from larger corporations, Toni remains steadfast in her commitment to customer service and community engagement. She emphasizes the importance of clear communication and accountability in overcoming these obstacles.Toni’s core values of independence, financial freedom, and setting a strong example for her children drive her professional journey. She aims to demonstrate that through hard work and determination, individuals can build their futures beyond the confines of the corporate world. Her dedication to inspiring others is evident in her daily interactions and community involvement.Outside of her professional commitments, Toni enjoys spending quality time with her two daughters, exploring Florida’s beautiful beaches and springs, and cooking together at home. Her passion for life, integrity, and commitment to making a positive impact in her community continue to inspire those around her.Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/toni-oneill , or through her LinkedIn profile, https://www.linkedin.com/in/toni-oneill Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

