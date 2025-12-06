CHERYL WHITE NAMED TOP NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT EXPERT AND CEO OF THE DECADE BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals will honor Cheryl White at their annual red carpet awards gala

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheryl White, President of National Access Design, LLC, was named Top New Business Development Expert and CEO of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her determination, integrity, and commitment to her field.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one Business Development Expert and CEO is selected for this distinction. Cheryl White is being recognized for having over two decades of experience dedicated to the field of business development. Cheryl will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala this December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.With more than two decades of industry experience, Cheryl White has firmly established herself as a respected expert and dynamic, results-driven leader. As President of National Access Design, LLC, a certified woman-owned small business, Ms. White leads a company specializing in designing and manufacturing swing doors, strip doors, freezer blast cell doors, industrial curtains, and dock seals. The company also distributes air curtains, sectional doors, fiberglass doors, and dock equipment.Backed by a team with more than 100 years of combined industry experience, National Access Design is recognized for delivering exceptional product quality, outstanding customer service, and the flexibility that only a small business can offer. This powerful combination has fueled the company's impressive growth and solidified its reputation as a trusted leader in the industry.National Access Design proudly serves a variety of sectors, including retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. Renowned for its commitment to quality and transparency, the company provides Health Product Declarations and NSF-certified products, underscoring its dedication to safety, environmental responsibility, and regulatory compliance.Ms. White's impressive career journey includes a decade-long tenure as National Sales Manager for Custom Quality Products, where she made significant contributions and strengthened her leadership and business acumen.Cheryl's areas of expertise include new business development, sales management, marketing strategy, strategic planning, account management, negotiation, customer service, management, and purchasing.Before embarking on her career path, Cheryl obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing Management from the University of Cincinnati Carl H. Linder College of Business.Throughout her illustrious career, Cheryl White has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Earlier this year, she was awarded Empowered Woman of the Year and Top New Business Development Expert & CEO of the Year 2025. She will receive the Top New Business Development Expert and CEO of the Decade award at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC, December 2026. Additionally, Cheryl was inducted into Marquis Who's Who Biographical Registry.For more information, please visit: https://nationalaccessdesign.com/ Watch her video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KTU1DsIIHQ&t=1s About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

