NOW HIRING: TBI Human Resources Analyst 2

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions.

Human Resources Analyst 2

Human Resources Unit

1 Vacancy: Davidson County/TBI Headquarters

Job Duties:

This position is responsible for assisting with the performance management process to include consultations on individual performance plans and rating deadlines. Serves as the Agency Benefits Coordinator and informs employees on state benefit options. Manages the Worker’s Compensation claims process, to include communicating with the impacted employee, medical personnel, and the Worker’s Compensation Carrier. Responsible for other Human Resources tasks as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and experience equivalent to one year of professional human resources work.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional or paraprofessional human resources experience may be substituted for the required education on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of four years.

Substitution of Education for Experience: Additional graduate coursework in human resources or other related acceptable fields may be substituted for the required experience, on a year-for-year basis, to a maximum of one year.

OR one year of professional general human resources experience with the State of Tennessee.

MONTHLY SALARY: $4,057-$6,099

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at https://www.tn.gov/careers.html. Apply to Job Opening 72823. This position will remain posted from November 5, 2025- November 11, 2025 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

