Moms for Liberty School Board Candidates Win Races Nationwide

Each ran on platforms emphasizing parental rights, academic achievement, and a desire to see America’s future generations thrive.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On election night, seventeen school board candidates endorsed by Moms for Liberty won their races across the nation. Their victories mark a powerful affirmation of parental engagement and a clear mandate for transparency, accountability, and excellence in public education.

“Last night’s results show that parents are reclaiming their voices in education,” said Tina Descovich, Moms for Liberty’s Co-Founder and CEO. “This is the path forward to save America: local, consistent engagement on topics that matter to all moms and dads.”

The seventeen winning candidates represent communities across the United States, and each ran on platforms emphasizing parental rights, academic achievement, and a desire to see America's future generations thrive.

Moms for Liberty candidates swept their races in Pennsylvania. Victories were also declared in Alaska, Colorado, and Washington.

