VISO Partners with Nanitor to Deliver Next-Generation Cybersecurity Across Ireland and the United Kingdom

Adalsteinn Hall Nanitor Founder, Heimir Fannar Gunnlaugsson Nanitor CEO, Stephen Parsons VISO Founder&CEO, Richard Daly Nanitor Partner Director UK&Ireland, Gunnsteinn Hall Nanitor CTO

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VISO, a leading Irish Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP), today announced a strategic partnership with Nanitor, the Icelandic innovator behind the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform transforming how Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises deliver cybersecurity.Through this partnership, Nanitor becomes a built-in component of VISO’s core cybersecurity service portfolio, enabling VISO to offer enhanced visibility, prioritization, and remediation guidance across client environments — from endpoints and servers to networks, databases, and cloud infrastructure.A key outcome of the partnership is the enhancement of VISO’s CISO-as-a-Service (#CisoAAS) offering, powered by Nanitor’s technology. This service gives companies across Ireland and the United Kingdom access to enterprise-grade security leadership and continuous threat exposure management — without the cost or complexity of building in-house expertise.With Nanitor’s continuous monitoring and intuitive “Diamond” visualization model, VISO gains a real-time overview of all assets and issues, ensuring that man-hours are spent where they deliver the greatest value: on strategic security guidance and superior client service.“Nanitor has proven to be the ideal partner for us,” said Stephen Parsons, Founder and CEO of VISO. “We evaluated several larger, more established solutions, but Nanitor’s agility, time to launch, and budget alignment were unbeatable. The platform is incredibly user-friendly — our team was fully operational from day one, without a steep learning curve. This partnership allows us to provide our clients with the insights and structure of an enterprise-grade cybersecurity program — all through our CISO-as-a-Service model.”Nanitor’s platform, purpose-built for managed service providers, continuously assesses vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance gaps. Its real-time data and prioritized recommendations allow service providers like VISO to scale their cybersecurity operations without scaling headcount, giving them both operational and commercial advantage.“We’re thrilled to welcome VISO as our partner across Ireland and the United Kingdom,” said Richard Daly, Partner Director at Nanitor. “VISO’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to simplifying cybersecurity for companies perfectly align with our mission. This partnership gives VISO a first-mover advantage in the region — and continues Nanitor’s global momentum as more providers choose us over larger, slower, and more complex solutions.”The partnership marks another milestone in Nanitor’s international growth, following a series of collaborations with managed service providers across Europe and the Middle East. Together, VISO and Nanitor are redefining how organizations deliver continuous cybersecurity — combining real-time visibility, compliance readiness, and actionable prioritization in one agile platform.About VISOVISO is a Dublin-based Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) specializing in delivering proactive, scalable, and outcome-driven cybersecurity services for businesses across Ireland and the United Kingdom. Its solutions include CISO-as-a-Service (#CisoAAS), managed detection and response, and continuous threat exposure management.About NanitorNanitor is an enterprise-grade Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform that provides unmatched visibility, prioritization, and remediation guidance across entire attack surfaces. Built in Iceland and trusted by MSPs and enterprises worldwide, Nanitor enables continuous improvement of cybersecurity fundamentals and regulatory readiness — from NCSC CAF to ISO 27001 and beyond.

