21 Partners from 7 EU Countries Join Forces to Protect Universities from CBRNE Threats

UNICOPS partner meeting in Lodz, Poland

UNICOPS – Europe’s United Response to Strengthen Resilience Against Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear, and Explosive Threats in Higher Education

Creating a secure yet open academic environment is both a challenge and a necessity in today’s world. The UNICOPS initiative represents a crucial step in achieving this balance.” — Prof. Michał Bijak, Biohazard Prevention Centre at the University of Lodz

LODZ, POLAND, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Union has taken a major step toward strengthening the safety and resilience of its universities with the official launch of UNICOPS – Universal CBRNE Protection System Supporting the Safety and Open Nature of Higher Education Institutions.Supported by the Internal Security Fund (ISF), which contributes to ensuring a high level of security across the European Union, the project aims to design and implement comprehensive, integrated systems that address complex Chemical, Biological, Radiological/Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) risks within academic settings — without compromising the spirit of academic freedom.The three-year project will assess threats and vulnerabilities within universities through research, surveys, and in-depth site visits involving faculty, students, security staff, and administrators. The findings will guide the development of a tailored protection framework, including risk mitigation protocols, security best practices, and a dedicated emergency response platform. Key components will be validated through three full-scale field exercises in Slovakia, Greece, and Poland.Led by the University of Łódź (Poland), UNICOPS brings together 21 partners from 7 EU countries, combining expertise in security, law enforcement, higher education, and innovation. The project supports the EU’s broader objectives of strengthening preparedness and resilience to CBRNE threats under the Internal Security Fund (ISF), promoting safety and cooperation across Member States.Project Partners:• University of Lodz (poland)• Dynamic Safety Corporation Sp. z o.o. (Poland)• Safety Core Sp. z o.o. (Poland)• ISEMI – International Security and Emergency Management Institute (Slovakia)• University of Zilina (Zilinska Univerzita v Ziline) (Slovakia)• Polish Military Institute of Chemistry and Radiometry (Poland)• Center for Security Studies (KEMEA) (Greece)• Sigoria Security Solutions Sp. Z o.o. (Poland)• Regional Police Headquarters in Lodz (Poland)• Polish Platform for Homeland Security (Poland)• National Technical University of Athens (Greece)• National & Kapodistrian University of Athens (Greece)• Medical University of Lodz (Uniwersytet Medyczny w Łodzi) (Poland)• Police Academy of the Czech Republic in Prague (Czech Republic)• Seris Konsalnet Holding SA (Poland)• RESET - Research and Education in Social Empowerment and Transformation (Cyprus)• University of Limassol (Cyprus)• CSI – Center for Social Innovation Ltd (Cyprus)• Hochschule für den öffentlichen Dienst in Bayern (Germany)• Nuevos Horizontes De Soluciones Informáticas SRL (Spain)• Akademia WSB (Poland)

