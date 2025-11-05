Seasafe Homes featured on HGTV and Spectrum Bay News 9 for their Fast, Elevated Coastal Homebuilding

Two-Site Construction - Where the Time Savings of Offsite and Onsite Come Together Home Featured on HGTV 100 Day Dream Homes for Hurricane Impacted Homeowners

Seasafe Homes builds faster, storm resistant, elevated homes with two-site construction, helping Florida families rebuild stronger after coastal storms.

We started Seasafe to help people get into their home sooner and feel safe again. Our homes aren’t just built faster, they are built with resilience people need for coastal living.” — Chad Lubke, Co-Founder with 20 Years of Coastal Building Experience

INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasafe Homes, a Florida homebuilder, was featured on HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home and Spectrum Bay News 9 for its two-site building process that helps storm-affected families move back home faster. The two-site process allows the company to build living spaces off-site while elevated masonry foundations are built on the property, cutting total build time and reducing weather delays.Faster Timelines, Stronger StandardsSeasafe’s two-site approach lets crews fabricate living sections in a controlled environment while site work and foundations proceed in parallel. Once permits are in hand, typical project duration is about six months from start of construction to move-in. Typical coast homes can take 18 to 24 months. Homes are engineered for coastal Florida with elevated foundations, a continuous load path, and wind systems rated up to 180 mph, meeting Florida Building Code and FEMA flood zone requirements.Why It Matters for Coastal RecoveryAfter recent Gulf storms, many homeowners face long waits, rising costs, and permitting bottlenecks. By shifting most work indoors and sequencing on-site tasks precisely, Seasafe reduces weather-exposed phases, shortens the active jobsite window in neighborhoods, and improves schedule certainty for families rebuilding in flood zones.What the Coverage ShowedHGTV highlighted the crane set of a new elevated home and the speed of finish work that follows. Bay News 9 focused on how faster, elevated construction can help coastal communities recover while preparing homes for future storms. Both segments emphasized the benefit of the two-site process, building living spaces off-site, then transporting and setting the living sections onto the strong, reinforced elevated foundations.Community and PurposeSeasafe serves homeowners rebuilding after floods and investors developing elevated coastal homes. The company donates a portion of profits to mission-related work and partners with local officials, engineers, and private providers to keep projects compliant and moving.See the Stories and Learn MoreWatch highlights and see the process, from build-center fabrication to crane day and final finishes:• Seasafe Homes website: www.SeasafeHomes.com • Contact Seasafe for model home tours and monthly build-center visitsAbout Seasafe HomesSeasafe Homes builds elevated, flood-resistant homes for Florida’s coastal communities. The two-site process combines off-site living space construction with the on-site elevated foundations, improving build speed, quality control, and resilience for storm-exposed areas. Seasafe’s mission is to help families and communities recover faster and stronger after hurricanes, creating safer and more resilient homes for Florida’s future.

House of Hope - Story of Seasafe Homes and the Walsh Family's Road to Recovery after Losing Everything in the Hurricane

