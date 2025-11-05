2025 Vermont Moose Hunt Results

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department issued 180 moose hunting permits this year, resulting in 68 moose harvested between the October 1-7 archery season and the October 18-23 regular season. Moose hunting was only allowed in Wildlife Management Unit E, in northeastern Vermont.

“Moose are relatively abundant in WMU-E,” says Nick Fortin, the department’s moose biologist. “This high density of moose contributes to high winter tick numbers that can negatively impact moose health and survival. A goal of this year’s hunt was to improve the overall health of WMU-E’s moose population by reducing its density.”

Moose management goals were informed by years of monitoring data and extensive research on moose and winter ticks from the northeastern U.S. and Canada.

Vermont research has shown that chronic high winter tick loads have caused the health of moose in northeastern Vermont to be very poor. Survival of adult moose remains relatively good, but birth rates are very low, and many calves do not survive their first winter.

“This year’s hunt in WMU-E was another step towards achieving a healthy, sustainable moose population,” said Fortin.

Of the 180 permits available, 174 were issued by lottery, to which nearly 6,000 hunters applied. The department reserves the first five lottery permits for Vermont military veterans. Three non-lottery permits are reserved for persons with life-threatening illnesses, and three more are auctioned as a fundraiser for conservation.