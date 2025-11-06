inamo rebrands from FeedbackFrog with TGC Capital Partners to fuel global expansion

AI Meets Human Insights!

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swedish startup FeedbackFrog has officially rebranded as inamo, marking a bold evolution from a user-testing platform to an AI-driven insights scale-up. Backed by TGC Capital Partners, the strategic investment arm of Gateway Group, inamo is now setting its sights on rapid international growth and next-generation research automation.Founded in 2017, the company (FeedbackFrog) has re-engineered its core technology to combine AI, data analytics, and human insight—helping businesses capture real-time user insights and transform it into actionable intelligence.“This rebrand is a reinvention of our mission,” said Fredrik Mattsson, CEO of inamo. “With TGC Capital Partner’s strategic partnership and investment, we’re scaling faster, cutting operational costs, and expanding beyond the Nordics to become a global player in AI-powered research.”inamo’s transformation brings:• AI-driven infrastructure enabling faster feature releases and adaptive learning.• Real-time insight dashboards to support instant, data-backed decisions.• Lean tech architecture that cuts costs by 30–40% while boosting reliability.• A refreshed brand identity designed for agility and global scalability.With TGC Capital Partners’ support, inamo has already achieved:• 30–40% lower growth and capital costs• 100% on-time product delivery• Accelerated market readiness for expansion across Europe and the USThis marks a significant leap for Sweden’s tech ecosystem as inamo joins a growing wave of Nordic companies leveraging AI with a Human Touch to scale globally.About inamoFounded in Sweden, inamo combines AI, data science, and research automation to deliver fast, intelligent insights that help organisations innovate with confidence.About TGC Capital PartnersTGC Capital Partners, part of Gateway Group, is a strategic investment and growth partner helping SaaS, B2B, and tech companies scale across the US and Nordics through capital, digital innovation, and operational expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.