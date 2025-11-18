President Lai hosts state banquet for Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu

TAIWAN, November 18 - Details 2025-11-18 President Lai and Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu hold bilateral talks and witness signing of agreements On the morning of November 18, President Lai Ching-te, accompanied by Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, met with Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu at the Presidential Office following a welcome ceremony with military honors for him and his wife. The leaders also witnessed the signing of Taiwan-Tuvalu Kaitasi Treaty, the Agreement on Diversifying Fisheries Cooperation, and the Letter of Intent on Sports Exchange and Cooperation. In remarks, President Lai expressed hope that Taiwan will continue to expand and diversify exchanges and strengthen our cooperative partnership with Tuvalu as we jointly contribute even more to the world. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: Last December, I visited the beautiful country of Tuvalu on my first overseas trip as president. I want to thank Prime Minister Teo for the warm hospitality accorded to me by his government and the Tuvaluan people. I am delighted to meet in discussion with you again today. Taiwan and Tuvalu are members of the Austronesian family as well as staunch partners. After his appointment last year, Prime Minister Teo announced 21 policy priorities, of which strengthening diplomatic relations with Taiwan was listed as a key policy goal. Since taking office as president, I have actively promoted the Diplomatic Allies Prosperity Project. By sharing Taiwan’s experience, we aim to deepen collaboration with our allies and other like-minded countries to jointly advance prosperity and development. During my visit to Tuvalu last year, I signed a joint communiqué with Prime Minister Teo on advancing the comprehensive partnership between Taiwan and Tuvalu. Our two nations designated representatives to form a team of experts to enhance our cooperative projects and strengthen bilateral ties. Thanks to the efforts of that team, we will momentarily be signing the Kaitasi Treaty between Taiwan and Tuvalu. Our countries are like family. The word kaitasi, which connotes kinship, symbolizes the deep bonds of friendship and mutual support that we share. As we move forward, the treaty will lay the foundation for further bilateral collaboration, enabling us to continue deepening our partnership in the economy, food security, medicine and public health, and other areas. Today, our countries are also signing an agreement on diversifying fisheries cooperation and a letter of intent on sports exchange and cooperation. During my trip to Tuvalu last year, Prime Minister Teo highlighted the issue of strengthening fisheries cooperation, which is also a priority for me. After that visit, Taiwan sent a fact-finding mission to Tuvalu and both sides worked to reach a consensus, leading to the signing of today’s agreement and bringing our bilateral ties into a new chapter. We are also enhancing talent development and exchanges in sports in the hope that both countries will engage more with the world and enhance our international visibility by participating in sports. Taiwan will continue to expand and diversify exchanges with Tuvalu to promote mutual prosperity and development. Let us show the international community the depth of our friendship and the strength of our cooperative partnership as we contribute even more to the world. Prime Minister Teo then delivered remarks, first expressing his thanks for the splendid reception extended to him and his delegation. He expressed his excitement that, less than a year after President Lai’s state visit to Tuvalu in December last year, when the two leaders pledged to further strengthen the Tuvalu-Taiwan partnership by establishing a team of experts, they are delivering on that pledge today by witnessing the signing of the Kaitasi Treaty between Taiwan and Tuvalu. This treaty, he said, will be the first treaty of its kind between Tuvalu and Taiwan, and it will be launched on a legal platform, giving rise to legal commitments instead of merely political commitments. Prime Minister Teo pointed out that the treaty uses the word kaitasi, which in Tuvaluan literally means “eat together” but carries a far more significant traditional value of shared ownership and shared responsibility. He further explained that the treaty commits to establish a new and innovative assistance mechanism to ensure predictability and sustainability in Taiwan’s future support to Tuvalu’s national development priorities while also consolidating cooperation on climate action, economic development, food security, health, education, and cultural exchanges. In addition, he said, they will also be signing an agreement on diversifying fisheries cooperation, which will expand opportunities in the purse seine and longline fisheries and related activities; and a letter of intent on sports exchange and cooperation, which will strengthen youth development and cultural ties. Prime Minister Teo expressed gratitude for the almost five decades of support that Taiwan has provided to Tuvalu in the areas of education and scholarships, health and medical services, fisheries partnership, agriculture and food security, infrastructure development, and cultural, sports, and people-to-people exchanges. The prime minister stated that Tuvalu is committed and will continue to advocate strongly for the inclusion and participation of Taiwan in the United Nations and its specialized agencies. He mentioned that as the UN celebrated its 80th anniversary of existence this year, he reminded the United Nations General Assembly in September of this year of the hypocrisy and injustice of the UN system advocating for the principle of “not leaving anyone behind” while not finding a place for the voice of the more than 23 million citizens of Taiwan in the UN systems. Likewise, he added, at the regional annual meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in September this year in the Solomon Islands, he fought hard and successfully for Taiwan to remain engaged in the work of the PIF as it has done so since 1992. Prime Minister Teo, emphasizing that climate change and climate-induced sea-level rise remain the greatest existential threats to Tuvalu’s future survivability, expressed Tuvalu’s gratitude to Taiwan for supporting adaptation efforts through their Tuvalu Coastal Adaptation Project and for committing to recognize Tuvalu’s future statehood and sovereignty regardless of the impact of climate change. He concluded by expressing hope that the Kaitasi Treaty will set the firmest of foundations for decades of cooperation ahead. After the bilateral talks, President Lai and Prime Minister Teo witnessed the signing of the Kaitasi Treaty between Taiwan and Tuvalu, the Agreement on Diversifying Fisheries Cooperation, and the Letter of Intent on Sports Exchange and Cooperation by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Minister of Agriculture Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季), and Minister of Sports Lee Yang (李洋). The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Tuvalu Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae and her husband.

Details 2025-11-18 President Lai welcomes Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu with military honors President Lai Ching-te welcomed Prime Minister Feleti Teo of Tuvalu and his wife on the morning of November 18 with full military honors. In remarks, President Lai stated that this is the prime minister’s third visit to Taiwan since taking office and his first state visit, symbolizing the strong and enduring friendship between Taiwan and Tuvalu. The president expressed hope of further enhancing the cooperative partnership between our two countries as we together face the challenges posed by geopolitics and climate change, and jointly promote the well-being of our peoples and the prosperity of our nations. The welcome ceremony began at 10:30 a.m. in the plaza fronting the Presidential Office. President Lai and Prime Minister Teo each delivered remarks after a 19-gun salute, the playing of the two countries’ national anthems, and a review of the military honor guard. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: On behalf of the people and government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I am delighted to give a sincere welcome to Prime Minister Teo and Madame Tausaga Teo as they lead this delegation to Taiwan. This is the prime minister’s third visit to Taiwan since taking office and his first state visit. His presence not only symbolizes the strong and enduring friendship between our two countries but also demonstrates his high regard and support for our diplomatic relations. Taiwan and Tuvalu have supported each other on the international stage and provided mutual assistance for shared prosperity. In recent years, our two countries have engaged in ever closer exchanges in such areas as medicine and public health, agriculture and fisheries, clean energy, information and communications technology, and talent cultivation, yielding many results. I am confident that Prime Minister Teo’s visit will further enhance the cooperative partnership between our two countries as we together face the challenges posed by geopolitics and climate change, and jointly promote the well-being of our peoples and the prosperity of our nations. In closing, I once again welcome Prime Minister Teo, Madame Teo, and all of our distinguished guests. I wish this state visit great success. Prime Minister Teo then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai and the government and people of Taiwan for the invitation and for the largesse and sincerity of their hospitality. Noting that this is his third visit to Taiwan since assuming office in February last year and his first state visit to Taiwan, he said that on each visit, he is always deeply impressed and touched by the warmth of the welcome and reception. Prime Minister Teo expressed his thanks for the grand military parade staged in honor of him and his delegation this morning. He remarked that the ceremonial tradition holds deep significance, as it is not only a mark of respect for visiting friends, but also a symbol of mutual recognition between our nations that signifies the dignity of the government and people of Taiwan, and the strength of the bond of friendship that unites our two countries. He said that Tuvalu treasures its special relationship with Taiwan, a relationship that is built on shared democratic values, mutual trust, and unwavering cooperation. He added that our relationship has stood the test of time and has proven to be durable and sustainable for over the last 46 years. Prime Minister Teo then mentioned that during President Lai’s state visit to Tuvalu in December last year, our two sides pledged to further strengthen and enhance the relationship. He expressed his pleasure that this morning he will observe the signing of a treaty between Tuvalu and Taiwan, establishing the necessary legal platform that will further strengthen and elevate the relationship and partnership between Tuvalu and Taiwan, in the spirit of solidarity, friendship, and unity of purpose for the mutual benefit of both our peoples. He concluded his remarks by expressing his hope that the bond of friendship between Tuvalu and Taiwan will continue to flourish and prosper in the years ahead. Also in attendance at the welcome ceremony were Tuvalu Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae and members of the foreign diplomatic corps in Taiwan.

Details 2025-11-14 Presidential Office thanks Trump administration for announcing its first military sale to Taiwan On November 13 (US EST), the United States government announced that it had notified Congress of the US$330 million sale to Taiwan of non-standard spare and repair parts for aircraft. Presidential Office Spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) stated on November 14 that the Presidential Office is sincerely grateful to the US government for its unwavering commitment, in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, to continue the policy of normalizing arms sales to Taiwan, strengthen the cooperative security relationship between Taiwan and the US, and support Taiwan in enhancing self-defense capabilities and resilience. Spokesperson Kuo noted that this marks the first military sale to Taiwan announced during the current Trump administration. She stated that the deepening Taiwan-US security partnership is a critical cornerstone for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. In the face of increasingly severe regional security challenges, she said, Taiwan will raise defense spending, as it is defined by NATO, to over three percent of GDP next year, and aims for this figure to reach five percent GDP by 2030. She added that Taiwan will continue to reform national defense, strengthen whole-of-society defense resilience, demonstrate our determination for self-defense, and maintain peace through strength. Spokesperson Kuo emphasized that democratic Taiwan is a crucial link for the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific and a responsible member of the international community. She stated that Taiwan will stand firm with like-minded democratic friends and allies to deter the expansion of authoritarianism, defend the values of freedom and democracy, work to maintain the status quo, and ensure regional peace, stability, prosperity, and development.

Details 2025-11-14 President Lai meets Prime Minister Terrance Drew of Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis On the morning of November 14, President Lai Ching-te met with Prime Minister Terrance Drew of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis and his wife. President Lai thanked St. Kitts and Nevis for its long-time support of Taiwan’s international participation and for reiterating the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The president pointed out that our nations have continued deepening our mutually beneficial and prosperous partnership in such areas as agricultural development, medicine and public health, education, energy, and women’s empowerment. He expressed hope that, as we continue forward together, we can jointly advance global prosperity and development. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I warmly welcome Prime Minister Drew and Mrs. Diani Jmesha Prince-Drew back to Taiwan. They led a delegation here soon after my inauguration last year, and during their visit, we exchanged many opinions on issues relating to bilateral cooperation. I am delighted to meet with you once again. This is Prime Minister Drew’s third trip to Taiwan since he took office, clearly demonstrating St. Kitts and Nevis’s high regard and support for Taiwan. On behalf of the entire nation, I extend our sincere welcome. I look forward to our two countries continuing to elevate diplomatic ties through close interactions. I would also like to personally congratulate the prime minister on his being awarded the 2025 Most Influential People of African Descent Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognizes Prime Minister Drew’s contributions to governance, social development, and international affairs as well as his work in raising the international standing of St. Kitts and Nevis. I hope Prime Minister Drew will make use of his international influence, and I wish St. Kitts and Nevis every success when it assumes the chairmanship of the Caribbean Community in the first half of next year. In recent years, thanks to the support of Prime Minister Drew, our nations have continued deepening our mutually beneficial and prosperous partnership in such areas as agricultural development, medicine and public health, education, energy, and women’s empowerment. Prime Minister Drew and I both have medical backgrounds. During his visit last year, we talked particularly about the outcomes of our countries’ health care collaboration. The prime minister also shared his sustainable island state agenda. We are happy to work with St. Kitts and Nevis on the building of a higher-quality public health and medical care environment that benefits all citizens. And we will continue to share our experiences so as to help promote local energy transition and jointly advance sustainable development. I understand that during this trip, Prime Minister Drew has signed a sister-city partnership agreement with Taipei and will be signing another with Tainan on behalf of his nation’s capital city, Basseterre. These are symbols of our countries’ developing ties – deepening from the state level to city level. These partnerships will make our bilateral cooperation closer and more in touch with the lives of our peoples. We also look forward to our nations making greater contributions to the world through a broader diversity of international cooperation. I want to thank Prime Minister Drew for, at this year’s United Nations General Assembly, once again urging the global community to support Taiwan’s international participation and for reiterating the importance to world security of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. In the future, Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis will continue to support each other and respond to challenges together. And we will deepen cooperation with even more partners around the world so as to jointly advance global prosperity and development as we continue forward together. I wish you all a pleasant and successful visit. Prime Minister Drew then delivered remarks, pointing out that our two countries have shared more than 40 years of unbroken friendship marked not simply by cooperation, but by trust, respect, and a genuine sense of shared purpose, and that it is a living relationship grounded in people and progress. He also noted that Taiwan has stood with St. Kitts and Nevis from the very beginning of its independence, and that in every chapter since, Taiwan has been a nation that invests deeply not only in infrastructure, technology, and development, but in people, this being nowhere more evident than in the hundreds of students from St. Kitts and Nevis who have passed through Taiwan’s world-class universities. St. Kitts and Nevis, the prime minister stated, will continue to stand firm in advocating Taiwan’s meaningful inclusion in international bodies, including the World Health Organization and other critical agencies. They do so, he explained, because Taiwan’s leadership strengthens the world, and the world deserves access to Taiwan’s solution. Prime Minister Drew said that our shared story is one of friendship maturing into partnership, and partnership growing into genuine brotherhood, and that we recognize in each other the values of democracy, dignity, and determination. He stated that as they continue to pursue their sustainable island state agenda, they do so with Taiwan beside them supporting their digital transformation, expanding renewable energy capacity, strengthening food security, enhancing health care, and empowering young people. He then thanked President Lai for his leadership, vision, and steadfast commitment to expanding the bonds between our peoples. He concluded by emphasizing that St. Kitts and Nevis stands with Taiwan today, tomorrow, and always, and that they remain ready to deepen cooperation in every sector where progress can be made and lives improved. The delegation also included Minister of Foreign Affairs Denzil Douglas and Ambassador-at-Large Leon Natta-Nelson. The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador Donya Francis.

Details 2025-11-11 Vice President Hsiao addresses IPAC Annual Summit in Brussels In response to an invitation from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, acting upon the designation of President Lai Ching-te, traveled to Europe and on November 7 attended IPAC’s annual summit held at the European Parliament in Brussels, where she delivered a speech titled “Taiwan: A Trusted Partner in a Volatile World.” Vice President Hsiao emphasized that Taiwan matters to the world for at least three core reasons: Taiwan has a thriving democracy; it is a critical global economic player; and it is a responsible international partner. The vice president expressed hope of deepening collaboration with IPAC members in four areas, including trade and tech cooperation, whole-of-society resilience, global inclusion, and peace in the Taiwan Strait. The following is the full text of the vice president’s speech: Honorable Members of IPAC, Thank you IPAC for the privilege of being here in the European Parliament. It means so much to us, so much to the people of Taiwan. From my first meeting with you three years ago when I hosted a reception for IPAC in Washington DC, to our gathering in Taipei, and now in Brussels, I have always felt a unique bond with IPAC, where our shared commitment to upholding democratic values and sustaining peace has brought us together. I bring greetings from the people of Taiwan, and I stand here not only as a representative of a government, but as a voice for a society deeply committed to the same ideals that animate the parliaments of democracies around the world. In an era marked by increasing fragmentation, volatility, and rising authoritarianism, this gathering affirms something vital: that democracies, even when far apart, are not alone. We are not alone in our values, not alone in our challenges – and, most importantly, we are not alone in our responsibility to act. Being here in Brussels, let me begin by speaking about Taiwan and Europe. We may differ in culture and history, but our partnership is rooted in common ground that runs deep. We are pluralistic societies that value open discourse, accountable governance, fair elections, and the freedom of belief and expression. We believe truth is not dictated by algorithms or autocrats, and that international rules are not a menu – they are the foundation for peaceful coexistence. Europe has defended freedom under fire. Taiwan has built democracy under pressure. These different histories lead to a shared commitment: peace, dignity, and resilience. Our democracies are not perfect, but they are open. They do not silence criticism – they allow it to guide reform. They do not fear transparency – they demand it. And they do not require loyalty to a strongman – but allegiance to the law and the people. As democracies, we believe that free political and economic systems deliver prosperity and growth. Freedom fuels innovation. Fair, open trade fuels cooperation. These aren’t slogans – they’re strategic anchors for democracies seeking security and progress. This summit is more than a European forum – it is a global moment. It brings together members from across regions who recognize the urgent and shared issues that confront open societies everywhere. We are facing an expanding, coordinated, and evolving set of threats and challenges: ● Military pressure and gray-zone coercion ● Cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns ● Economic leverage used to extract political compliance ● Infrastructure sabotage – physical and digital ● Foreign interference targeting unity and public trust Many of these threats originate from state-based actors following a common playbook – seeking to expand influence by dividing, destabilizing, and discrediting democratic systems. We must understand that we are in a long-term contest – not for dominance, but for the preservation of a rules-based international order rooted in peaceful cooperation, not in force nor coercion. In light of intensifying military and security pressure from China in our region, Taiwan is committed to increasing our defense investment – targeting 5% of GDP by 2030. But we also know that security is not just about military strength. It begins at home. What some in this part of the world call Total Defense, we call Whole-of-Society Resilience. It means involving all sectors of our society – from cyber defense and emergency response to civil preparedness. Here are vivid examples of some challenges we’ve faced: In 2023, Taiwan’s undersea cables connecting offshore islands were cut, disrupting vital communications and emergency services. Our institutions and networks that manage data and connect our people face daily and persistent cyberattacks. Similar incidents have occurred elsewhere around the world, including right here in Brussels. These aren’t just technical failures, they are tests of our resilience, and they require concerted efforts in response. So we are: ● Building backup satellite communication systems ● Training communities for emergency responses ● Hardening infrastructure against cyber and kinetic threats ● Investing in energy resilience and smart grids ● Developing civic education that fosters media literacy and critical thinking We are also aligning local and national governments, private industry, and civic institutions in coordinated contingency planning. Because whether we are dealing with provocations or natural disasters, cohesion is a force multiplier. We are eager to share and learn from partners – because resilience is stronger when it is done together. Now let me turn to economic resilience, a shared priority. In recent years, the world has been rocked by a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical pressure. We’ve all learned that economic security is national security. Taiwan and our partners around the world are diversifying supply chains, investing in strategic sectors, and reducing vulnerabilities. Consider semiconductors: Back in the 1980’s the Dutch company Philips was a major founding stakeholder of Taiwan’s flagship chipmaker, TSMC. Today, TSMC invests and partners across Europe with a robust supply chain of design, materials, and high-end industrial equipment. These aren’t just business deals – they’re mutually reinforcing endeavors that cannot be achieved in isolation. Europe remains Taiwan’s top source of foreign direct investment. Together, we are building a reliable technology ecosystem rooted in trust, transparency, and democratic values. But semiconductors are only one piece of global economic resilience. Taiwan is working with partners around the world to strengthen reliable ecosystems in other critical areas, including pharmaceutical ingredients, biomedical supplies, energy technologies, AI, defense industries, next generation telecommunications and more. These are not abstract priorities – they are the backbone of a secure and resilient global economy, especially as we transition into the AI era. Taiwan’s contributions go beyond manufacturing – we bring high standards, open partnerships, and deep technical know-how. We believe the next generation of global supply chains must be transparent, secure, and aligned with democratic values. So let me say this clearly: Taiwan is not just relevant – it is indispensable to the global conversation on peace, prosperity, and the future of democracy. Taiwan matters to the world for at least three core reasons: 1. We are a thriving democracy. Taiwan proves that democracy can thrive in Asia. Despite pressures inside and out, we continue to hold free elections, safeguard civil liberties, and support pluralism in our society. We have demonstrated that democracy can be a choice that works wherever people are free to make it. 2. We are a critical global economic player. Taiwan plays and important role in the interconnected global technology supply chain. We make chips and components that power your phones, cars, medical devices, and defense systems. Taiwan also produces computers and servers that enable your AI data centers to function. As Professor Akira Igata just emphasized, cross-Strait stability is not only a regional concern – it is a cornerstone of global prosperity. Taiwan’s role in preserving peace and maintaining economic continuity in this vital corridor cannot be overstated. 3. We are a responsible international partner. Despite being excluded from international organizations, this is the third important area where Taiwan matters to the world. Taiwan has stepped up. We contribute to humanitarian aid, disaster relief, public health, and SDG goals around the world. We uphold global standards, even when we are not allowed a seat at the table. Taiwan’s presence strengthens global efforts. Taiwan matters – not because we are a victim of coercion, but because the integrity of the international system and global prosperity depend on a strong and free Taiwan. As IPAC members, you’ve stood with Taiwan. And we look forward to deepening our collaboration in at least four areas: ● Trade and Tech Cooperation: Build trusted supply chains, expand dialogue on AI and digital cooperation, and invest in talent for democratic innovation. Together we need to shape the standards and norms of the next technological era. ● Whole-of-Society Resilience: Share best practices in defense, cybersecurity, infrastructure, disaster relief, sheltering, counter-disinformation, and civil readiness. Let’s ensure that our societies are not only protected – but better prepared. ● Global Inclusion: As you have done, please continue to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations including the WHO, ICAO, INTERPOL, and more. Push back against distortions and misinterpretations of historical documents that have been used to unjustly block Taiwan’s participation. ● Peace in the Taiwan Strait: Uphold the principles that are common expectations of humanity and of the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force to resolve disputes. Peace in the Taiwan Strait is essential to global stability and economic continuity, and international opposition against unilateral changes to the status quo by force cannot be overstated. These aren’t favors – they’re constructive partnerships. A stronger Taiwan means a more stable Indo-Pacific. And a stable Indo-Pacific will bring about a safer world. A few months ago in Taipei, IPAC members gave me a calligraphy gift with the Chinese words “得道者多助” which is an axiom from the ancient philosopher Mencius, literally meaning “Those who take the right way get a lot of help.” It is an assertion that righteousness, justice, and moral integrity will naturally attract widespread support and assistance. When it comes to international participation, things have been so hard us Taiwanese. And yet, Taiwan has always sought to be a force for good in the world, and we are grateful to all of you for your continuing support. We don’t just want to survive – we want democracies to thrive. We are not just defending what we have, but building what we want the future to look like, where free people and societies are more connected, more united, and more capable, and of course stronger together. Taiwan is ready to work with all of you. Together, we can ensure that freedom not only endures – but prevails. Thank you.