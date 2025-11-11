Tourmix.tours Launches Global Marketing Campaign for Sustainable and Tailor-Made Greece Travel Experiences

Experience idyllic and authentic Greece: a beautiful village square with plane trees, cafes, and taverns by the sea. Here, people drink, eat, and chat together. The Top-Rated Specialist for Greece Travel – Expertise Since 1988 Dimitrios Zachos, founder of Tourmix.tours, sitting at a café near his office, discussing the summer program with a colleague (not visible in the photo). Focused on planning authentic Greece travel experiences.

Tourmix.tours, a leading provider of sustainable and tailor-made travel experiences in Greece, has announced the launch of its global marketing campaign. After 38 years of exclusively serving German-speaking markets (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), the company is now expanding into key international markets, including the USA, Canada, the UK, Scandinavia, Japan, and Australia. This initiative aims to bring authentic and personalized travel experiences to a global audience, responding to the growing demand for unique, customized travel options that go beyond traditional tourist hotspots.

Founded by Dimitrios Zachos, Tourmix.tours has built a reputation for offering authentic and sustainable travel experiences in Greece. With decades of experience in the travel industry and a deep connection to Greece, the company specializes in creating flexible and personalized travel concepts that respect the environment and local communities.

Tourmix.tours has been recognized for its innovative approach and commitment to quality. In 2025, the company was named the top-rated travel provider on Google, and Dimitrios Zachos received the prestigious "Entrepreneur of the Future" award from Germany’s former Minister of Economic Affairs. These accolades highlight the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional travel experiences.

"Our mission is to turn travel dreams into reality," says Dimitrios Zachos, founder of Tourmix.tours. "After decades of success in German-speaking markets, we are excited to bring our expertise and passion for Greece to travelers worldwide. With our global marketing strategy, we aim to offer unique, sustainable, and authentic experiences that showcase the true beauty of Greece."

The launch of this global marketing campaign marks a significant milestone for Tourmix.tours. By expanding into international markets, the company plans to strengthen its presence and form partnerships with local providers to offer an even broader range of travel options. Tourmix.tours remains committed to transparency, trust, and continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.

Tourmix.tours offers travelers three simple and flexible ways to plan their perfect Greece vacation:

Plan and book independently:

Using the user-friendly website, travelers can create their own itineraries, such as island-hopping adventures or road trips, and book them in real time.

URLs: https://tourmix.tours & https://griechenlandabc.de

Submit a custom request:

Travelers can share their preferences and needs through a request form. The experienced team at Tourmix.tours will then design a tailor-made itinerary to match their expectations.

URL: https://tourmix.tours/customized-island-hopping-roundtrips-tours-request/

Personal consultation:

For those who prefer personalized advice, the Tourmix.tours team is available via WhatsApp or email to craft travel plans with expert recommendations.

URL: https://tourmix.tours

Tourmix.tours is a leading provider of sustainable and tailor-made travel experiences in Greece. For 38 years, the company has specialized in creating authentic journeys that respect the environment and local communities while offering travelers a unique connection to Greek culture, nature, and hospitality. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, Tourmix.tours has established itself as a trusted partner for travelers worldwide.



