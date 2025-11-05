SureFlow Highlights the Role of Smart Cities in Europe’s Energy Transition at the G20-T20 Summit

SureFlow's retrofit IoT solution transforms existing utility networks into smart monitoring systems . Sébastien Dui, Founder and CEO of SureFlow

European tech company advocates for inclusive innovation to help all municipalities meet EU climate goals through AI and IoT-driven solutions.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --This November 2025, the world’s major economies will gather in South Africa to participate in the G20 Forum , where one of the central topics will be how to ensure that sustainable development and the energy transition remain both viable and equitable on a global scale.Europe enters this summit with a consolidated position on climate action. The European Commission has established a robust regulatory framework guiding its strategy toward climate neutrality, with an interim target of reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030.Cities stand at the centre of this transformation: they account for more than 65% of Europe’s total energy use. Achieving climate neutrality requires more than ambition, it demands innovation, data-driven management, and collaboration across sectors.Within this plan, the EU Mission for Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities seeks to accelerate the transition in 112 selected cities. However, these represent only a small fraction of Europe’s urban landscape. Across the EU, over 92,000 municipalities and thousands of towns face the same regulatory obligations and deadlines, but without the technical support, funding access, or innovation platforms available to Mission Cities. This imbalance has created a critical innovation gap that directly impacts the speed of the green transition.Despite these advances, a significant gap persists between aspiration and reality. The regulatory framework, while essential, is not enough on its own. It has become evident that only smart cities will be able to achieve these objectives in a smooth, efficient, and sustainable way.The Brains Behind the Smart CityUnderstanding what defines a smart city has become fundamental. When cities adopt intelligence in their management, they anticipate, analyse, and manage their resources in real time, optimising consumption and reducing environmental impact. In this pursuit of efficiency, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are leading the way, transforming innovation into collective well-being. The key question, however, remains: how can all cities, large or small, meet regulatory goals within the established timelines?According to Sébastien Dui, Founder and CEO of SureFlow “The key lies in bringing technology closer to people. Not all cities have the same resources, but every one of them can move forward if equipped with smart, affordable, and easy-to-deploy tools. Innovation must enable both major urban centres and small communities to meet regulatory objectives and to do so within the established deadlines.”The Energy Challenge: Modernising Europe’s Networks with IntelligenceEnergy consumption lies at the heart of this transformation.Households are increasingly aware of the need to manage their energy use, yet current systems present a clear limitation: they do not show how, when, or where excess occurs. The true need is to understand, in real time, what happens behind the walls, within the pipes, and across the energy networks.Europe has made progress with the rollout of smart meters that provide more information about consumption. However, these devices still face an important limitation: delivering information at the right time.Replacing entire utility infrastructures would be unfeasible, the costs would exceed any realistic budget, and the process would take years. That is why technologies capable of retrofitting existing networks are now setting the pace. By combining AI and IoT, it is possible to monitor what happens within networks and make informed decisions aligned with both municipal and individual sustainability goals.Smart Cities in Action: SureFlow Brings Data Intelligence to the Global G20-T20 StageIn this context, SureFlow will participate in T20 South Africa 2025 , an official event held within the G20 framework, with its panel “Smart Cities in Action: Data Intelligence for Sustainable Urban Living.”The session will bring together participants in Dubai and virtually from across the world. Through live demonstrations and data-driven insights, the session showcases how AI and IoT technologies transform utility management, empowering municipalities and communities worldwide to make urban living smarter and more efficient.With operations in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United Arab Emirates, SureFlow provides AI and IoT-based solutions that enable households, businesses, and municipalities to monitor and optimise utility consumption in real time, helping them meet sustainability commitments through scalable and affordable tools that integrate with existing infrastructure“Our platform acts as an Intelligent Guardian; our solutions not only provide real-time information and alert users when abnormal patterns are detected but also encourage more sustainable consumption while helping households stay within budget,” said Sébastien Dui.SureFlow’s technologies go beyond detection: the platform anticipates inefficiencies, detects leaks, ‘ghost’ consumption and provides predictive insights to optimise energy use.The company’s strength lies in accessibility. Its DIY devices are easy to install, integrate seamlessly with existing systems, are cost-efficient, and ensure data protection through encryption and anonymisation.This inclusive approach allows municipalities with limited resources to make better use of their budgets, accelerate compliance processes, and implement sustainability projects more efficiently, demonstrating that true innovation is measured by scalability and impact.Innovation, however, does not stop here. As Europe accelerates its path toward full electrification, the growing demand for electric vehicles (EV) charging presents one of the sector’s greatest challenges. SureFlow’s Dynamic Load Management System addresses this need by scheduling vehicle charging based on solar generation and grid capacity, reducing costs and preventing overloads.As Europe advances toward climate neutrality, collaboration between governments, businesses, and citizens will be essential to turn regulation into real action. On this path, SureFlow demonstrates that innovation can be practical, inclusive, and accessible, transforming efficiency into sustainability and ambition into tangible progress.For more information about SureFlow or to register for the T20 South Africa 2025 event,visit www.sureflow.com or https://events.sureflow.com/g20-t20/

