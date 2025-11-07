WebYes to Showcase Comprehensive Website Audit Platform at Web Summit 2025, Lisbon

UK-based startup to present accessibility-focused solutions and demonstrate innovative auditing technology at the world's largest tech conference.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WebYes , an emerging website audit platform, today announced its participation in Web Summit 2025, taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 10 -13, 2025. The company will showcase its comprehensive website auditing solution that identifies and diagnoses critical performance, SEO, accessibility, and quality issues, helping businesses optimize their digital presence on a global scale.As organizations increasingly recognize the importance of website optimization for user experience, search rankings, and digital accessibility compliance, WebYes offers a unified platform to address these multifaceted challenges. The tool provides actionable insights that enable businesses to enhance their online performance and reach broader audiences.Interactive Experience at Booth B4-06:WebYes will be stationed at Booth B4-06 on 13th November, where attendees can experience live demonstrations of the platform's capabilities. In addition to traditional product demos, the team has developed a specially designed gamified version of WebYes that will allow booth visitors to engage with the technology in an interactive and memorable way. This hands-on experience will showcase how the platform identifies website issues and provides clear pathways to resolution."Web Summit represents an incredible opportunity for WebYes to establish our presence on the global stage," said Anvar T K, CEO and Founder of WebYes. "We're building a solution that addresses real challenges businesses face every day with their digital properties. This conference allows us to connect with industry leaders, potential partners, and innovators who share our vision of making the web more performant, accessible, and user-friendly for everyone."Startup Showcase: Focus on Accessibility:As part of Web Summit's prestigious Startup Showcase, Ipshita Biswas, Product and Growth Manager at WebYes, will deliver a focused presentation on how WebYes addresses website accessibility challenges. Scheduled for November 12, Wednesday at 12 PM, her session will demonstrate how the platform empowers businesses to create more inclusive digital experiences that comply with accessibility standards and serve diverse user populations.With digital accessibility becoming both a legal requirement and a business imperative in many markets, Biswas's presentation will highlight practical approaches to identifying and resolving accessibility barriers that prevent users from fully engaging with websites.Building Global Partnerships and Industry Connections:WebYes's participation in Web Summit 2025 marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory. Beyond product demonstrations, the team is actively seeking to engage with industry leaders, technology partners, potential collaborators, and forward-thinking organizations that recognize the critical importance of website optimization.The WebYes team will be available throughout the conference for scheduled meetings and spontaneous conversations about partnership opportunities, technology integrations, and the future of website performance and accessibility.About Web Summit 2025:Web Summit is recognized as one of the world's premier technology conferences, bringing together over 70,000 attendees from more than 150 countries. The event features innovative startups, established tech giants, investors, and media from across the globe, making it an ideal venue for emerging companies like WebYes to gain exposure and forge meaningful connections.About WebYes:WebYes is a comprehensive website audit tool that identifies critical issues affecting website performance, SEO optimization, accessibility compliance, and overall quality. Registered in the United Kingdom, WebYes is committed to helping businesses of all sizes optimize their digital presence through comprehensive, actionable insights that drive real improvements.By providing a unified platform for website health monitoring, along with other standalone product like WebYes Accessibility , Accessibility Toolkit for WordPress, and Accessibility Checker Chrome Extension , WebYes enables organizations to deliver better user experiences, improve search visibility, and ensure their digital properties are accessible to all users.Invitation to Connect:Attendees of Web Summit 2025 interested in learning more about WebYes, experiencing the platform firsthand, or discussing partnership opportunities are invited to visit Booth B4-06 or schedule meetings with the team during the conference.

